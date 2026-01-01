Data and Prices for Energy - EOX Live

Commodity Pricing Network (CPN)

The EOXLive data offering provides timely, accurate, and consistent data for usage in pre-trade intelligence, and mark-to-market valuation. EOXLive products leverage data generated from unmatched liquidity for commodities markets.

Documentation

Natural Gas Forward Curves

Access comprehensive intraday, end-of-day and historical natural gas forward curves from 119 North American market locations.

Global Refined Products Forward Curves

Get an independent and thorough view into the Global Refined Products market for 270 locations including both physical and financial products.

Global Crude Oil Forward Curves

Receive an in-depth look into the Global Crude Oil market across 110 International locations with EOXLive Global Crude Oil Forward Curves.

Available Data

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Content Source Category Frequency Region Country
EOX Crude Oil Forward Curve EOX Commodities EOD Global Global
EOX Natural Gas Forward Curve EOX Commodities EOD Global Global
EOX Power Forward Curve EOX Commodities EOD Global Global
EOX Refined Products Forward Curve EOX Commodities EOD Global Global

Discover how EOXLive Advanced The Distribution of Their Physical Energy Market Pricing to a Larger Audience

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Barchart’s Commodity Pricing Network Interview

How can I access the data?

cmdtyView Pro
cmdtyView for Excel
Enterprise Solutions

Become a Contributor

Revenue Opportunities – Once part of the CPN, member data can be provisioned and licensed to Barchart’s user base, unlocking additional revenue opportunities for your firm. We handle the enablements, reporting, billing and sales.

Discounted Pricing – Members of CPN get discounted pricing on cmdtyView Pro - the world's leading platform for commodity analytics. With access to global commodities data, purpose-built tools, and a streaming Excel Add-in you'll be making better decisions in no time. API services are also available at a discounted rate to our members.

Exclusive Events - Free tickets to cmdtyExchange are made available to our members. Members should also be on the lookout for exclusive events with Barchart executives.

Data Advisory Services - Data is what we do, and we want to help our partners benefit from our expertise. Find ways to better manage your internal data, and deliver it throughout your organization - or even outside it.

Data Distribution Services – Since we're already consuming your data contributions, let us provide you with member-level pricing on our data distribution services. We can wrap a fully branded API or Excel Add-in around your content - making cloud-based delivery to your supply chain partners easier than you ever thought.

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Explore Barchart’s Commodity Pricing Network

Access data from the leading contributors in Ag and Energy. Available over API or through cmdtyView.

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Free Commodity Reports

Get access to our proprietary price reports to keep a pulse on global commodity markets.

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