Data and Prices for Energy - EOX Live
The EOXLive data offering provides timely, accurate, and consistent data for usage in pre-trade intelligence, and mark-to-market valuation. EOXLive products leverage data generated from unmatched liquidity for commodities markets.Documentation
Natural Gas Forward Curves
Access comprehensive intraday, end-of-day and historical natural gas forward curves from 119 North American market locations.
Global Refined Products Forward Curves
Get an independent and thorough view into the Global Refined Products market for 270 locations including both physical and financial products.
Global Crude Oil Forward Curves
Receive an in-depth look into the Global Crude Oil market across 110 International locations with EOXLive Global Crude Oil Forward Curves.
Available Data
|Content
|Source
|Category
|Frequency
|Region
|Country
|EOX Crude Oil Forward Curve
|EOX
|Commodities
|EOD
|Global
|Global
|EOX Natural Gas Forward Curve
|EOX
|Commodities
|EOD
|Global
|Global
|EOX Power Forward Curve
|EOX
|Commodities
|EOD
|Global
|Global
|EOX Refined Products Forward Curve
|EOX
|Commodities
|EOD
|Global
|Global
Discover how EOXLive Advanced The Distribution of Their Physical Energy Market Pricing to a Larger Audience
Barchart’s Commodity Pricing Network Interview
How can I access the data?
Become a Contributor
Revenue Opportunities – Once part of the CPN, member data can be provisioned and licensed to Barchart’s user base, unlocking additional revenue opportunities for your firm. We handle the enablements, reporting, billing and sales.
Discounted Pricing – Members of CPN get discounted pricing on cmdtyView Pro - the world's leading platform for commodity analytics. With access to global commodities data, purpose-built tools, and a streaming Excel Add-in you'll be making better decisions in no time. API services are also available at a discounted rate to our members.
Exclusive Events - Free tickets to cmdtyExchange are made available to our members. Members should also be on the lookout for exclusive events with Barchart executives.
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Explore Barchart’s Commodity Pricing Network
Access data from the leading contributors in Ag and Energy. Available over API or through cmdtyView.
Free Commodity Reports
Get access to our proprietary price reports to keep a pulse on global commodity markets.