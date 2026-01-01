How EOXLive Advanced The Distribution of Their Physical Energy Market Pricing to a Larger Audience

Meet EOXLive

EOXLive is an advanced Hybrid Voice/Electronic Trading Platform specifically created by OTC Global Holdings, the largest independent institutional broker of commodities - covering physical and financial commodity instruments, to deliver unparalleled insight, pre-trade and last-trade information and unmatched liquidity for OTC commodity markets. The platform provides a transparent view of the OTC market, and allows clients to execute complex orders online.

The Problem

OTC Global Holdings was in search of a way to advance the distribution of their physical energy market pricing to a larger, broader audience. They were looking to accomplish this by partnering with a company that has a solid reputation in the industry, an extensive network, and various forms of distribution.

The Solution

OTC Global Holdings found the Commodity Pricing Network (CPN), a network designed to increase transparency in global commodity markets by facilitating access to global commodity prices from leading brokerages and traders of physical commodities, and decided it would be the perfect fit since Barchart has an established, trusted network and stature within the commodity industry.

EOXLive now makes their forward curve data for crude oil, natural gas, and global refined products available for subscription through the CPN. All pricing contributed by EOXLive is available for users to access through cmdtyView Pro, cmdtyView for Excel, or through a Barchart enterprise data solution.

“We are excited to be working with Barchart and look forward to developing this partnership,” says Daniel Porton, Head of Market Data Sales & Business Development at OTC Global Holdings. “Barchart has built a very strong reputation, providing innovative solutions across data, software and technology. We can now combine this with EOXLive data reports which draw from the deep liquidity of OTCGH’s breadth of brokerages as well as superior modeling abilities. This new partnership will provide a powerful solution for traders, risk managers and analysts.”

“OTC Global Holdings’ EOXLive platform provides extensive data coverage for the energy markets which will provide our software and enterprise data clients with access to deeper sets of energy market data,” says Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. “Through the CPN, OTC Global Holdings will be able to access our client network to accelerate the distribution of their pricing for physical energy markets.”

By partnering with Barchart and joining the CPN, OTC Global Holdings was able to greatly expand the distribution of EOXLive and their physical energy market pricing to a vast audience.

To learn more about OTC Global Holdings and EOXLive, please visit otcgh.com. To learn more about the Commodity Pricing Network, please click here.