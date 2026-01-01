Biofuel and Ethanol Prices - SCB
SCB is the world’s leading low carbon commodity company, with an exclusive pulse on market prices. Access SCB's pricing data through cmdtyView or our APIs.Documentation
Biofuel Prices
Get a handle on prices for EU and US biofuels from the market leader in physical brokerage. Make better decisions with access to the best data.
Ethanol Data
SCB data provides users with unmatched transparency, market information and international arbitrage of physical volumes on all international ethanol routes.
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cmdtyView users can subscribe to SCB prices for use in the tools that are already being used in their day-to-day workflows. If you have an enterprise data need let us know!
Available Data
|Content
|Source
|Category
|Frequency
|Region
|Country
|SCB EU Biofuel Prices
|SCB
|Commodities
|EOD
|EMEA
|Pan-European
|SCB US Biofuel Prices
|SCB
|Commodities
|EOD
|Americas
|US
|SCB Weekly Commodity Prices
|SCB
|Commodities
|EOD
|Global
|Global
|SCB Ethanol Prices
|SCB
|Commodities
|EOD
|Global
|Global
SCB Group Case Study
Learn How SCB Group Expanded Their Audience to Provide Physical Biofuels and Ethanol Data to a More Diverse Variety of UsersView Case Study ›
Barchart’s Commodity Pricing Network Interview
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