Biofuel and Ethanol Prices - SCB

Commodity Pricing Network (CPN)

SCB is the world’s leading low carbon commodity company, with an exclusive pulse on market prices. Access SCB's pricing data through cmdtyView or our APIs.

Documentation

Biofuel Prices

Get a handle on prices for EU and US biofuels from the market leader in physical brokerage. Make better decisions with access to the best data.

Ethanol Data

SCB data provides users with unmatched transparency, market information and international arbitrage of physical volumes on all international ethanol routes.

Get Access

cmdtyView users can subscribe to SCB prices for use in the tools that are already being used in their day-to-day workflows. If you have an enterprise data need let us know!

Available Data

Request More Info 
Content Source Category Frequency Region Country
SCB EU Biofuel Prices SCB Commodities EOD EMEA Pan-European
SCB US Biofuel Prices SCB Commodities EOD Americas US
SCB Weekly Commodity Prices SCB Commodities EOD Global Global
SCB Ethanol Prices SCB Commodities EOD Global Global
Case Study: SCB Group

SCB Group Case Study

Learn How SCB Group Expanded Their Audience to Provide Physical Biofuels and Ethanol Data to a More Diverse Variety of Users

View Case Study ›
Get Free Report

SCB Group Price Report

Get Free Report ›

Barchart’s Commodity Pricing Network Interview

How can I access the data?

cmdtyView Pro
cmdtyView for Excel
Enterprise Solutions

Become a Contributor

Revenue Opportunities – Once part of the CPN, member data can be provisioned and licensed to Barchart’s user base, unlocking additional revenue opportunities for your firm. We handle the enablements, reporting, billing and sales.

Discounted Pricing – Members of CPN get discounted pricing on cmdtyView Pro - the world's leading platform for commodity analytics. With access to global commodities data, purpose-built tools, and a streaming Excel Add-in you'll be making better decisions in no time. API services are also available at a discounted rate to our members.

Exclusive Events - Free tickets to cmdtyExchange are made available to our members. Members should also be on the lookout for exclusive events with Barchart executives.

Data Advisory Services - Data is what we do, and we want to help our partners benefit from our expertise. Find ways to better manage your internal data, and deliver it throughout your organization - or even outside it.

Data Distribution Services – Since we're already consuming your data contributions, let us provide you with member-level pricing on our data distribution services. We can wrap a fully branded API or Excel Add-in around your content - making cloud-based delivery to your supply chain partners easier than you ever thought.

Marketplace Demo
cmdtyView - Start Free Trial

Explore Barchart’s Commodity Pricing Network

Access data from the leading contributors in Ag and Energy. Available over API or through cmdtyView.

Access Data

Free Commodity Reports

Get access to our proprietary price reports to keep a pulse on global commodity markets.

Get Free Access