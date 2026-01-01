Cultura Technologies
Cultura provides ag software solutions for simplified business management to help agribusinesses manage data, streamline processes, and improve productivity.
Simple Access to Data
Provide your producers with reliable ERP Data that they can count on through your fully branded Marketplace App, giving them easy access to crucial information.
All-Encompassing Solution
Develop stronger relationships with your producers by providing them with a comprehensive system that meets the needs of every facet of their business.
Seamless Workflow Management
Centralize business processes by seamlessly syncing your Marketplace App with cmdtyView Pro - providing true business integration across all workflows.
Next Steps
Say Hi!
Simply reach out to commodities@barchart.com and let us know you want Cultura Technologies data delivered into your fully branded Marketplace app.
Get Connected
Since the integration work is already done, we'll reach out to Cultura Technologies and let them know that you're ready to engage more directly with your producers. We can get your account setup in no time.
Your Brand. Your App. Fast.
We work with you to completely brand the app to your company, and after completely testing your Cultura Technologies integration we'll publish it to the iOS App Store and Google Play. You'll be shocked how quickly we can work.
Engage Your Producers
Our top-notch client services team will work with you on marketing and distribution of the app out to your growers. They'll be viewing their accounting data and making offers to you through your app before you know it.
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