How New Horizon Farms Better Communicates with Their Customers and Provides Them with Quality Market Information

Meet New Horizon Farms

Tracing its beginnings back to September, 1993, New Horizon Farms specializes in the production of high quality pork. Since then, New Horizon Farms has expanded significantly and now consists of three companies; New Horizon Farms, New Horizon Feeds and New Horizon Grain. With the capability to store 3.1 million bushel of grain, New Horizon Grain markets corn to both internal and external customers, and sells soybeans for processing - which also provides trucking for crop inputs back to the local market. They strive every day to assist their grain customers to maximize their profitability, then utilize the high quality grains they produce to supply their feed mill and local end users with the raw materials they need for their operations.

The Problem

New Horizon Farms already had a solid website to display to their customers, but they were in need of more content and data in order to supply their producers with up-to-date and accurate market information. They wanted to get this content from a provider that could also equip them with a handful of other solutions including text & email alerts, and a real-time platform. Above all, they wanted this provider to help them better communicate and engage with their customers.

The Solution

New Horizon Farms discovered that Barchart would be able to provide them with all of the quality products and services they needed to complete this vision. Website Content, Text & Email Alerts, Real-Time Offer Management Platforms, as well as the new Marketplace App gives New Horizon all the modern tools they need to stay in front of their client base and manage their operations.

“Barchart has completely changed the game for us by acting as a true one-stop-shop for all of the solutions and technology we were looking for,” said Jeff Benda, Grain & Feed Mill Merchandiser at New Horizon Farms. “Barchart was able to simplify how our producers communicate with our very own Marketplace app, provide us with top notch market information and easy-to-use text alerts, plus so much more,” added Benda.

“We look forward to providing continued services for New Horizon’s website, alerts and real-time as well as the new mobile app for their producers to have crucial market & grain information in the palm of their hands,” said Tyler Bottoms, Client Services Director, Agriculture, at Barchart. “We also appreciate the cooperation with Vertical in collaborating to provide this data for our mutual client,” added Bottoms.

New Horizon Farms is now armed with a brand new Marketplace app, tools, and market information from Barchart and is able to continue to better serve their clients with up-to-date, reliable data and services.

To learn more about New Horizon Farms, please visit newhorizonfarms.com.