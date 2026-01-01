iRely provides a fully integrated ERP solution that serves grain origination, trading, fertilizers, feed management and retail distribution.
Better Visibility and Control
Provide your producers with a complete view of crucial data they need to control their business with up to the minute, real-time ERP Data in a fully branded app.
Comprehensive Solution
Build long-lasting relationships with your producers by providing them with an all-encompassing solution, fulfilling the needs of each facet of their business.
Streamline User Workflows
Provide total business integration across all workflows and consolidate business processes by seamlessly syncing your Marketplace App with cmdtyView Pro.
Next Steps
Say Hi!
Simply reach out to commodities@barchart.com and let us know you want iRely data delivered into your fully branded Marketplace app.
Get Connected
Since the integration work is already done, we'll reach out to iRely and let them know that you're ready to engage more directly with your producers. We can get your account setup in no time.
Your Brand. Your App. Fast.
We work with you to completely brand the app to your company, and after completely testing your iRely integration we'll publish it to the iOS App Store and Google Play. You'll be shocked how quickly we can work.
Engage Your Producers
Our top-notch client services team will work with you on marketing and distribution of the app out to your growers. They'll be viewing their accounting data and making offers to you through your app before you know it.
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