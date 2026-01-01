Oakland Corporation
Oakland provides their clients with the flexibility to meet the changing demands of the grain industry through smart data management and reporting - all built and delivered on the latest technology.
Scale Tickets & Contracts
Provide your producers with access to accurate and up-to-date scale ticket & contract information anytime, anywhere through your fully-branded Marketplace App.
Establish Strong Partnerships
With a reliable Marketplace App that helps increase productivity and profitability, your producers will depend on you for years to come.
Transform The Way You Work
Marketplace will transform the way you work by seamlessly integrating with cmdtyView Pro - the leading merchandiser desktop solution.
Barchart and Oakland Corporation Announce Grain Accounting Integration
Next Steps
Say Hi!
Simply reach out to commodities@barchart.com and let us know you want Oakland Corporation data delivered into your fully branded Marketplace app.
Get Connected
Since the integration work is already done, we'll reach out to Oakland Corporation and let them know that you're ready to engage more directly with your producers. We can get your account setup in no time.
Your Brand. Your App. Fast.
We work with you to completely brand the app to your company, and after completely testing your Oakland Corporation integration we'll publish it to the iOS App Store and Google Play. You'll be shocked how quickly we can work.
Engage Your Producers
Our top-notch client services team will work with you on marketing and distribution of the app out to your growers. They'll be viewing their accounting data and making offers to you through your app before you know it.
Explore Barchart’s Commodity Pricing Network
Access data from the leading contributors in Ag and Energy. Available over API or through cmdtyView.
Free Commodity Reports
Get access to our proprietary price reports to keep a pulse on global commodity markets.