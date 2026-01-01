AgVantage
AgVantage Software helps agribusinesses harness the power of technology while simplifying the management of their organizations.
Real-Time Data
Deliver real-time ERP data, including contracts and scale tickets, to your producers in the palm of their hand directly from AgVantage Software.
Empower Your Producers
Give producers access to information they can use to manage their ag business more effectively with access to critical ERP data that’s easy to understand.
All-in-one Solution
cmdtyView Pro integrates seamlessly into your full-branded Marketplace app, making it an all-in-one solution for your ag retailers to chat, manage offers, and access data.
Discover how AgVantage integrated with Mercer Landmark's Marketplace App
Barchart and AgVantage Software Announce Integration to Bring More Data to Farmers
Next Steps
Say Hi!
Simply reach out to commodities@barchart.com and let us know you want AgVantage data delivered into your fully branded Marketplace app.
Get Connected
Since the integration work is already done, we'll reach out to AgVantage and let them know that you're ready to engage more directly with your producers. We can get your account setup in no time.
Your Brand. Your App. Fast.
We work with you to completely brand the app to your company, and after completely testing your AgVantage integration we'll publish it to the iOS App Store and Google Play. You'll be shocked how quickly we can work.
Engage Your Producers
Our top-notch client services team will work with you on marketing and distribution of the app out to your growers. They'll be viewing their accounting data and making offers to you through your app before you know it.
Explore Barchart’s Commodity Pricing Network
Access data from the leading contributors in Ag and Energy. Available over API or through cmdtyView.
Free Commodity Reports
Get access to our proprietary price reports to keep a pulse on global commodity markets.