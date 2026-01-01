Beyond
Beyond is a team of seasoned professionals who aim to assist businesses grow with the newest technologies that are transforming the Agribusiness world.
Real-Time ERP Data
Supply your producers with accurate scale ticket and contract information from industry-leader Beyond through your fully-branded mobile application.
Build Lasting Relationships
By providing critical information agribusinesses need to make better decisions through a reliable Marketplace app, your producers will depend on you for years to come.
Seamless Integration
Your Marketplace App syncs seamlessly with cmdtyView Pro - the leading merchandiser desktop solutions - simplifying your producers workflows.
Next Steps
Say Hi!
Simply reach out to commodities@barchart.com and let us know you want Beyond data delivered into your fully branded Marketplace app.
Get Connected
Since the integration work is already done, we'll reach out to Beyond and let them know that you're ready to engage more directly with your producers. We can get your account setup in no time.
Your Brand. Your App. Fast.
We work with you to completely brand the app to your company, and after completely testing your Beyond integration we'll publish it to the iOS App Store and Google Play. You'll be shocked how quickly we can work.
Engage Your Producers
Our top-notch client services team will work with you on marketing and distribution of the app out to your growers. They'll be viewing their accounting data and making offers to you through your app before you know it.
Explore Barchart’s Commodity Pricing Network
Access data from the leading contributors in Ag and Energy. Available over API or through cmdtyView.
Free Commodity Reports
Get access to our proprietary price reports to keep a pulse on global commodity markets.