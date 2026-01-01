Vertical Software
Vertical Software provides full-featured and user-friendly software solutions throughout the agribusiness industry, including reliable grain accounting services.
Live ERP Data
Provide your producers with live ERP Data, including scale tickets and contracts from Vertical, their trusted grain accounting solution, in a fully branded mobile application.
Better Productivity
Develop stronger relationships with your producers by giving them critical information they can use to manage their retail agribusiness operation more productively.
Simplify User Workflows
Your Marketplace App will sync harmoniously with cmdtyView Pro - the leading merchandiser desktop solutions - simplify your producers workflows.
How Siouxland Energy Cooperative Provides Their Customers with Easy Access to Crucial Grain Market Information
How New Horizon Farms Better Communicates with Their Customers and Provides Them with Quality Market Information
Next Steps
Say Hi!
Simply reach out to commodities@barchart.com and let us know you want Vertical Software data delivered into your fully branded Marketplace app.
Get Connected
Since the integration work is already done, we'll reach out to Vertical Software and let them know that you're ready to engage more directly with your producers. We can get your account setup in no time.
Your Brand. Your App. Fast.
We work with you to completely brand the app to your company, and after completely testing your Vertical Software integration we'll publish it to the iOS App Store and Google Play. You'll be shocked how quickly we can work.
Engage Your Producers
Our top-notch client services team will work with you on marketing and distribution of the app out to your growers. They'll be viewing their accounting data and making offers to you through your app before you know it.
Explore Barchart’s Commodity Pricing Network
Access data from the leading contributors in Ag and Energy. Available over API or through cmdtyView.
Free Commodity Reports
Get access to our proprietary price reports to keep a pulse on global commodity markets.