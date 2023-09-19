Hosting for Agribusinesses

Logo

Connect will design a new custom logo that best represents your business. If you have an existing logo, we will work with you directly to enhance it.

Graphics

Incorporate graphics into your website for a sleek and modern look. Our graphics are developed with the latest in design and technology.

Layout

Connect will provide you with a layout and template for your hosted site. This allows you to see the overall picture of your website and the information on it.

Color Scheme

We will create you a color scheme that corresponds with your logo. This will give you a consistent look and theme throughout your website.

Navigation

All custom menu and navigation items will be incorporated into your site. Allow your site’s visitors to easily navigate and explore your website without any confusion.