How Cameron Grain Provides Their Clients With Commodity Information Through a Simple, Accessible Website

Meet Cameron Grain

Headquartered in Cameron, IL, with a satellite grain elevator in Galesburg, Cameron Grain Corporation is a family-owned and operated business offering grain storage, fertilizer application and anhydrous services.

The Problem

Technology is having a big impact on agriculture, so Cameron Grain wanted to create a simple, accessible website where their clients and site visitors could receive information on commodities on any device.

"When we were looking to have a website created, we wanted a firm that could host a site that was simple, easy-to-use, and clean," says Jake Armstrong, Agronomist at Cameron Grain Corporation. "There were many different firms to choose from, and we wanted to make sure we found the right one to host a site that met all of our requirements.

The Solution

After researching different firms to host their site, Cameron Grain ultimately decided to use Barchart Commodity hosting services and were pleased with the results. Their website offers customers mobile market alerts, notifications that are sent straight to their mobile devices.

"The experience has been great. From cash bids and futures quotes to market commentary and text message alerts, we feel that the hosting service Barchart Commodity has provided covers all of the attributes our clients are looking for," says Armstrong. "In addition to the great market data and information, the Barchart Commodity team really goes above and beyond to provide excellent tech support whenever it is needed."

Going forward, Cameron Grain can easily maintain and update their website easily, providing customers with futures market data, cash bid prices, market commentary and weather at any time.

"We are extremely pleased with the outcome of our website, and the experience has been great," says Armstrong. "We cannot say enough about Barchart Commodity!"

For more information on Cameron Grain Corporation, please visit www.camerongrain.com.