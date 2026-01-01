How Hester Designs Provides their Clients with Extensive Content for Their Websites

Meet Hester Designs

With an impressive portfolio working with an array of businesses across the country, Hester Designs' client base includes firms in the agriculture industry. Those clients wanted to incorporate content including futures market data, news and weather into their websites. So Hester Designs set out to find a firm that provided this type information.

The Problem

"We were looking for a firm that could provide the extensive content our clients needed," says Jeff Hester, Owner and Designer at Hester Designs. "We were hoping to find a firm that would allow us to integrate the information easily, and one that would make the process as simple as possible on our end."

The Solution

During the search process, Jeff and his team came upon Barchart Commodity and immediately noticed the difference in the quality of content and service compared to other firms.

"We saw the advantages associated with Barchart Commodity," Hester continued. "Barchart Commodity offers the most comprehensive futures data, news and weather content. It is extremely easy to integrate into our website development process."

Hester Designs was happy to find that the process required minimal work from their side.

Barchart Commodity has been very hands-on in helping us get the information our clients need," says Hester. "The process and installation have been seamless.

With a reliable provider of data, Hester Designs is able to focus on their priorities, web design and advertising.

Hester added: “I would say Barchart Commodity has made our lives a lot easier."

Hester Designs specializes in digital space and print media, design, branding and web development.

See their work at www.hesterdesigns.com.