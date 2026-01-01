How Tri-Cities Grain Displays Grain Market Information and Cash Grain Bids to Their Clients

Meet Tri-Cities Grain

Tri-Cities Grain is owned by three different companies: Tidewater Barge Lines headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, Northwest Grain Growers headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington, and Central Washington Grain Growers, now Highline Grain Growers, headquartered in Waterville, Washington. Since 1999, Tri-Cities Grain has been providing grain marketing and storage needs with competitive prices, fast payments, flexible discounts, and timely market information.

Tri-Cities Grain handles all wheats as well as trading corn and barley into the local feed markets. They have access to hundreds of trucks and often operate their elevators 7 days a week. They currently operate two Snake River terminals with over 7.2 million bushels of grain space.

The Problem

In order to display market information and cash bids for grain to their clients, Tri-Cities Grain needed to not only find a company that could provide this content, but also one that could host their website for them. In addition to a hosted website and the content, they also needed a mobile app so their customers would be able to access this information anywhere and at any time.

The Solution

“We were looking for a user-friendly, updated desktop site, a mobile app, and a wide array of content including cash grain bids, weather, and news," said Randy Ward.

“We were pleased to discover that Barchart could extensively accommodate our needs. The content provided by Barchart is dependable and allows our customers to view this crucial information simply, anywhere, any time,” added Ward.

In addition to hosting their website and mobile app, Tri-Cities Grain uses Barchart’s flagship market data platform, cmdtyView. “We love that cmdtyView is web based and provides a mobile, powerful front-end platform. I can log into my specific platform from any computer anywhere and no longer need to worry about keeping software up to date,” added Ward.

Tri-Cities Grain feels at ease knowing that the crucial data their clients count on is being supplied by a provider they trust, that it’s delivered in a flexible way, and they feel confident that they will be able to serve and support their clients for years to come.

To learn more about Tri-Cities Grain, please visit www.tcgrain.com.