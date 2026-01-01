cmdtyExchange 2019

8am - Registration

9am - Innovation in Ag (Feinberg Theater)

Hear from four new startups about how the industry is growing.

10:30am - Coffee Break on the Landing

11am - Grain Market Perspectives from a Market Analyst, Producer, Merchandiser and Broker (Feinberg Theater)

Each will bring their own unique perspective on the grain markets to an engaging on-stage discussion on market drivers, fundamentals and the impact of technology.

12pm - Lunch & Exhibit Hall overlooking Grant Park (9th Floor)

1-4pm - Panels (Feinberg Theater):

Panel 1: "The New Harvest - Ag Data"

Ag markets are evolving at a faster pace than ever before with new distribution models and emerging data products leading the trend. Learn more about the new types of data being harvested in ag - from predictive AI models and farm machinery IoT, to geospatial insights. Our esteemed panelists have deep knowledge in harvesting greenfield data opportunities in the space and will share their experiences in developing new product and implementing into key workflow decisions.

Panel 2: "Is Electronification of Physical Trading Finally Here?"

For the past decade AgTech upstarts and industry giants alike have attempted to electronify and drive automation in the physical grain trading space. The market for these services has been slower to develop than many anticipated, but that hasn’t slowed the pace of innovation. With the latest offerings available to the marketplace, are farmers and grain buyers finally ready to embrace change? Has it already happened? Join our panelists as they discuss the past, present, and future of physical grain trading.

Panel 3: "Moving Grain Transportation Forward"

The markets surrounding agriculture are changing in many ways with new players, benchmarks, and direct to producer models emerging. Our panelists discuss possible disruptions to the existing business model, predictions for the marketplace going forward, and the impact of new technology on grain transportation. Join our panelists from major transportation firms, emerging service providers, sector experts, and the firms who move product throughout the value chain.

4-6pm - Cocktail Reception (9th Floor)