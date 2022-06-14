Barchart Summer Ag Series 2022

Barchart Summer Ag Series 2022

Join us this summer to explore the latest innovations in commodity workflow, data and trading solutions at Barchart’s free Summer Ag Series!

Explore new tools to implement into your grain workflow. Share insights and ideas with other local grain professionals. Connect with industry peers.

Register for Barchart’s FREE Summer Ag Series today!

SELECT YOUR DATE

Barchart Summer Ag Series

June 14-15, 2022
Indianapolis, IN

Barchart Summer Ag Series

June 21, 2022
Minneapolis, MN

Barchart Summer Ag Series

July 14-15, 2022
Omaha, NE

Barchart Summer Ag Series

September 13-14, 2022
Chicago, IL

Barchart Summer Ag Series

September 20, 2022
St. Louis, MO

Don't miss this one-of-a-kind event to connect with other Grain Professionals this Summer! RSVP your spot today!

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