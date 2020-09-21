cmdtyExchange Virtual Grain Summit

2020 Virtual Agenda

Each panel features industry leaders and will have the opportunity to deep dive into questions. The panels will be in webinar format.

September 21, 2020 (2:00pm -3:00pm)

Each panelist will bring their own unique perspective on the grain markets to an engaging on-stage discussion on market drivers, fundamentals and the impact of technology.

Panelists Mark Haraburda, Barchart - Moderator

Brian Burke, John Stewart & Associates

Alan Brugler, Brugler Marketing & Management LLC

Darin Newsom, Darin Newsom Analysis

Dan Basse, AgResource

September 22, 2020 (2:00pm -3:00pm)

In this panel, we will explore how the renewable fuels standard (RFS) and other government policies impact the profitability of ethanol production, as well as the demand side impact from Covid-19. We will also take a look at how trade policy, including China tariffs, impact our agricultural export markets and global crop prices, and therefore the cost of core feedstocks for ethanol production.

Panelists Michael Browne, Barchart - Moderator

Scott Richman, Renewable Fuels Association

Mike Jerke, SIRE

Mark Novakovich, S&P Global Platts

Andy Huenefeld, World-Kinect Energy Services

September 23, 2020 (2:00pm -3:00pm)

Over the past year Barchart has introduced several new, innovative and proprietary data sets to the agricultural marketplace, including geo-based grain indexes, yield forecasts and just recently forward looking basis forecasts. In addition, we continue to introduce new technologies to simply the workflows of grain merchandisers, brokers, traders and producers, including cmdtyView and Barchart MarketPlace. We've also had a front seat with a flurry of innovative AgTech firms that we've partnered with around data and technology, which has given us some unique perspectives on the ag landscape. Sit down with Barchart executives and hear their outlook on ag data and technology as it impacts the grain markets.