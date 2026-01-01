Barchart Yearbook™
Worldwide supply / demand and production / consumption data for all the basic commodities and futures markets – from Aluminum to Zinc, including all the major markets in interest rates, currencies, energy, grains and stock index futures.
Over 900 tables, graphs and price charts of historical data, most of which show history for the previous 10 years.
Concise product overviews that describe the salient features of each commodity and help put the quantitative information in perspective.
Past articles include:
- Commodity Prices Sink on Weak Demand and Strong Supply
- U.S. Economy Shows Sluggish Growth with Various Headwinds
- Global Economy Continues to Struggle
- Crude Oil Prices Plunge as Oversupply Plagues the Market
- U.S. Dollar Remains Strong as Fed Finally Starts its Rate Hike Regime
- Fed Begins What Mat be a Rocky Multi-Year Rate-Hike Regime
- China Poses Major Risks to Global Economy as Growth Slows
The Yearbook offers over 900 charts and tables along with expert insights to support your trading and investment decisions.
Exclusive Coverage of 95+ Physical Commodities
- Aluminum
- Antimony
- Apples
- Arsenic
- Barley
- Bauxite
- Bismuth
- Broilers
- Butter
- Cadmium
- Canola (Rapeseed)
- Cattle and Calves
- Cement
- Cheese
- Chromium
- Coal
- Cobalt
- Cocoa
- Coconut Oil and Copra
- Coffee
- Coke
- Copper
- Corn
- Corn Oil
- Cotton
- Cottonseed and Products
- Currencies
- Diamonds
- Eggs
- Electric Power
- Ethanol
- Fertilizers (Nitrogen, Phosphate, Potash)
- Fish
- Flaxseed and Linseed Oil
- Fruits
- Gas
- Gasoline
- Gold
- Grain Sorghum
- Hay
- Heating Oil
- Hides and Leather
- Hogs
- Honey
- Hops
- Interest Rates, U.S.
- Interest Rates, Worldwide
- Iron and Steel
- Lard
- Lead
- Lithium
- Lumber and Plywood
- Magnesium
- Manganese
- Meats
- Mercury
- Milk
- Molybdenum
- Nickel
- Oats
- Olive Oil
- Onions
- Oranges and Orange Juice
- Palm Oil
- Paper
- Peanuts and Peanut Oil
- Pepper
- Petroleum
- Platinum-Group Metals
- Potatoes
- Rice
- Rubber
- Rye
- Salt
- Sheep and Lambs
- Silk
- Silver
- Soybean Meal
- Soybean Oil
- Soybeans
- Stock Index Futures, U.S.
- Stock Index Futures, Worldwide
- Sugar
- Sulfur
- Sunflower Seed and Oil
- Tallow and Greases
- Tea
- Thorium
- Tin
- Titanium
- Tobacco
- Tungsten
- Turkeys
- Uranium
- Vanadium
- Vegetables
- Wheat and Flour
- Wool
- Zinc
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