Explore the Award-Winning cmdtyView Platform
Free webinar providing an in-depth overview of the client-driven enhancements we've made to cmdtyView in 2020 to simplify and streamline user workflows, as well as provide a preview of our 2021 product development plan.
This webinar will showcase the latest features we have developed over the past year to make cmdtyView an award-winning platform, including:
- Geospatial mapping tools
- Proprietary commodity indexes for basis forecasts, as well as crop production and yield for North America
- Integration of physical commodity trading functionality
- The release of Marketplace, a mobile app solution that connects commodity producers directly into merchandiser workflows
- cmdtyView for Excel, a powerful solution for streaming market data in Excel
- New interactive and high-performance charting
- Integration of data from leading contributors in agriculture and energy through the Commodity Pricing Network (CPN)