Explore PanXchange's Latest Hemp and Animal Feed Report
In this exclusive webinar, Barchart’s Senior Account Executive, Ryan Nelson, and Regional Sales Director, Tateme Clark, are joined by PanXchange Founder and CEO, Julie Lerner, and Seth Boone, VP of Business Development.
This webinar showcases PanXchange's latest industry report focusing on Hemp and Animal Feed. Topics include:
- An in-depth look into PanXchange's most recent whitepaper, Hemp and Animal Feed Report
- How hemp materials are advantageous for animal feed
- A look at the path to market for hemp derivatives and how regulatory obstacles may be managed.
- An overview of Barchart and PanXchange's data partnership through Barchart's pricing network-Plus much more!