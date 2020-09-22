Ethanol: Politics, Policy and Profitability | 2020 cmdtyExchange Virtual Grain Summit

September 22, 2020

Panelists:

Michael Browne, Barchart - Moderator

Scott Richman, Renewable Fuels Association

Mike Jerke, SIRE

Mark Novakovich, S&P Global Platts

Andy Huenefeld, World-Kinect Energy Services

In this panel, we explore how the renewable fuels standard (RFS) and other government policies impact the profitability of ethanol production, as well as the demand side impact from Covid-19. We will also take a look at how trade policy, including China tariffs, impact our agricultural export markets and global crop prices, and therefore the cost of core feedstocks for ethanol production.