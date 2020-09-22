Ethanol: Politics, Policy and Profitability | 2020 cmdtyExchange Virtual Grain Summit
September 22, 2020
In this panel, we explore how the renewable fuels standard (RFS) and other government policies impact the profitability of ethanol production, as well as the demand side impact from Covid-19. We will also take a look at how trade policy, including China tariffs, impact our agricultural export markets and global crop prices, and therefore the cost of core feedstocks for ethanol production.
Panelists:
- Michael Browne, Barchart - Moderator
- Scott Richman, Renewable Fuels Association
- Mike Jerke, SIRE
- Mark Novakovich, S&P Global Platts
- Andy Huenefeld, World-Kinect Energy Services