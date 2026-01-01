How Valley United Transformed Their Basis Management with Barchart's Bid Manager

Meet Valley United Co-op

Valley United Co-op is a farmer-owned, full-serviced grain and agronomy center with locations in Reynolds, Buxton, Mayville, Portland, Hatton, Hillsboro, North Dakota, Ada, Climax, and Halstad, Minnesota serving more than 500 customers. Valley United’s mission is to be the leader in providing quality products, services, and markets to its customers while optimizing value to its patrons.

The Problem

Valley United was using a shared Excel spreadsheet to adjust their basis, which proved to be cumbersome and inefficient for the merchandisers due to the rapid changes in the business and the absence of an effective means to adjust the basis across the floor promptly. In order to maintain its position as a leader in providing quality services to the grain industry, Valley United needed to find an improved way to easily navigate the volatile market.

The Solution

Valley United was aware of Barchart’s comprehensive suite of agribusiness solutions and knew they could help, that’s where Barchart’s Bid Manager comes in. With the introduction of Bid Manager, Valley United can now effectively supervise the entire bidding process in an effective and efficient manner.

“With the launch of Bid Manager, a single person can now oversee the bid sheet, ensuring that all involved parties have the utmost confidence in the accuracy and timeliness of their information,” said AJ Andresen, Grain Operations & Technology Manager at Valley United.

“In light of the volatile markets we have witnessed over the past two years, the importance of possessing up-to-date information cannot be overstated. Barchart's efforts over the course of the last 12 months have yielded technology that demonstrates its capability to simplify everyday tasks effectively,” added Andresen.

“At Barchart we take pride in going the extra mile to make sure our clients have all of the tools they need to run their agribusiness as efficiently as possible,” said Mike Driscoll, Head of Commodities Sales at Barchart. “Through best-in-class agribusiness workflows and leading ERP connectivity, we empower our clients to optimize their operational efficiency and achieve unparalleled success," added Driscoll.

Valley United also looks forward to further enhancing its workflows through Barchart’s connectivity to Agvance, enabling them to streamline its processes to an even greater extent.

To learn more about Valley United Co-op, please visit www.valleyunited.ag.