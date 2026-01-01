How Granular Powers Their Products With Commodity Data Farmers Can Rely On

Meet Granular

Granular, a leading agriculture software and analytics company, is dedicated to helping farmers use technology to manage and improve their business. Since 2014, Granular has been bridging science and analysis, arming farmers with the data and analytics they need to optimize their resources and maximize profitability. From satellite imagery to field-level analysis, Granular has the most comprehensive suite of software supporting the entire farm.

The Problem

Granular combines data and analysis to build proprietary models that farmers can count on. In order to equip farmers with the tools necessary to run their businesses, Granular was in need of a wide range of commodity data to power all of the products that farmers rely on.

The Solution

Granular chose Barchart as the provider that could meet their commodity data needs. Barchart’s data is now used to enhance their suite of products including AcreValue, Granular Business, Granular Agronomy, Granular Insights, Farm Management, and Grain Marketing.

“Grain marketing plays a critical part in the decisions farmers make on a daily basis,” said Matt Walsh, Vice President Grain Marketing at Granular. “With timely, accurate commodity data from Barchart, farmers now have increased confidence that Granular’s software tools can improve their operations today, and prepare them for the future.”

With APIs from Barchart, Granular can keep farmers constantly informed of relevant news, provide current weather conditions and forecasts, update them on the latest cash bids in their area so they are certain that they are receiving the best prices for their grain, create custom charts, and receive reliable and accurate price data for futures and options contracts.

With reliable data, software, and analytics backing them up, Granular will continue to help farms flourish through improving productivity, profitability, sustainability, and transparency.

To learn more about Granular please visit www.granular.ag.