cmdty updates

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In this week’s episode of The Food Biz, hosts Kristyn Tarpey and Ryan Nelson discuss how the Russian invasion of Ukraine will impact food supply chains. Listen here and don’t forget to subscribe! Short on time? Check out our recap here.
In this week’s episode of The Food Biz, hosts Kristyn Tarpey and Ryan Nelson discuss how the Russian invasion of Ukraine will impact food supply chains. Listen here and don’t forget to subscribe! Short on time? Check out our recap here.
After a brief hiatus, The Food Biz podcast is back! For the first episode of 2022, hosts Kristyn Tarpey and Ryan Nelson take a new approach to the podcast by focusing on hot topics that were covered in Barchart’s weekly Food and Beverage Newsletter, including the avocado drama between the US and Mexico, the shift in the traditional way work is viewed and the reevaluation of working conditions. Listen here and don’t forget to subscribe! Short on time? Check out our recap here.
We recently added a series of enhancements to cmdtyView, the leading real-time commodity trading platform. With enhanced charting, updated time series, a new global search feature, and upgraded chat, your ability to make smarter decisions and drive your business forward has never been easier. Check out our latest blog post here to learn more!
Yesterday we hosted an exciting CPN Livestream Webinar with Link Data Services, a leading provider of domestic crude oil prices and assessments. If you missed it, you can view the full recording here!
Today we announced that Mike Driscoll has been named Head of Commodity Sales. Driscoll will be responsible for driving sales across Barchart’s workflow and digital solutions for commodity businesses, including cmdtyView, Marketplace, ERP integrations, eSignature for commodity transactions and automated solutions for commodity hedging. Read the full press release here to learn more.
We just announced the launch of production and yield forecasts for South American corn and soybeans. This latest release expands Barchart’s coverage of South American commodity data, and extends Barchart’s presence in proprietary insights for global grain supply and pricing. Read the full press release here to learn more.
We’re excited to announce that we’ve expanded our solutions for Ingredient Buying and Procurement by integrating Dairy Market Prices released by AMS into cmdtyStats, the leading database for global commodity statistics and fundamental data. This data provides prices for dairy commodities like Cream, Butter, different varieties of Cheese, Proteins, and more! Read our latest blog here to learn more.
On this week's episode of the Food Biz, hosts Kristyn Tarpey and Ryan Nelson are joined by Taylor Coughlin, Customer Success Manager, and Jim Sullivan, the Commercial Director at Stable. The four discuss commodity market price volatility, the need for more extensive commodity risk management, and much more. Listen here and don't forget to subscribe!
We Partnered with Freightos, the global freight booking platform, to compare quotes across air, ocean, and trucking. Under this new data distribution partnership, Freightos will join Barchart’s Commodity Pricing Network (CPN), making the Freightos Baltic Index, the world’s only daily and benchmark-approved international container freight index, available to users over cmdtyView Pro, cmdtyView Excel, as well as through an API subscription or Enterprise Data Service. Read the full press release here to learn more.
Barchart provides producers with a full suite of commodity data and digital tools they need in order to make better decisions, improve workflows, minimize risk, and maximize profit. With software solutions for individuals and commodity data APIs for enterprises, we make it simple to get the data you need and integrate it into your workflows or enterprise processes. Check out our latest blog here to learn more.