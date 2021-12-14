cmdty updates

After a brief hiatus, The Food Biz podcast is back! For the first episode of 2022, hosts Kristyn Tarpey and Ryan Nelson take a new approach to the podcast by focusing on hot topics that were covered in Barchart’s weekly Food and Beverage Newsletter, including the avocado drama between the US and Mexico, the shift in the traditional way work is viewed and the reevaluation of working conditions. Listen here and don’t forget to subscribe! Short on time? Check out our recap here.