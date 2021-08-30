cmdty updates

In Episode 9 of the Food Biz, hosts Kristyn Tarpey and Ryan Nelson are joined by Jeff Mauro, host of the Food Network series The Kitchen and Sandwich King, owner of Mauro Provisions and author of the cookbook Come on Over. This week's episode provides insights into Jeff's business, the impacts of COVID-19, and some of the Sandwich King's crowning achievements.

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