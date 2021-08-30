cmdty updates

We partnered with Link Data Services, making their physical crude oil pricing available to users through cmdtyView Pro, cmdtyView Excel, or through an API subscription. With access to Link’s leading coverage of domestic crude oil prices and assessments, clients will be able to stay one step ahead of the energy market. Read the full press release here.
October 2021 Yield and Production Forecasts for U.S. and Canadian Field Crops Now Available!
New
We just released our October 2021 Yield and Production forecasts for U.S. and Canadian field crops. This latest report indicates a decrease in U.S. crop production for both corn, soybeans, and hard red winter wheat, as well as a decrease in Canadian production forecasts for spring wheat and soybeans. Read the full press release here to learn more.
Episode 10 of the Food Biz Out Now!
New
In Episode 10 of the Food Biz, hosts Kristyn Tarpey and Ryan Nelson are joined by Darin Newsom, a seasoned market analyst, and commentator. The three discuss some of the market movements, Darin’s style of analysis, and the simple pleasures of warm banana muffins. If you haven't already listened, check it out on Spotify or in the Apple Podcasts App, and don't forget to subscribe!
We Partnered with SovEcon on Black Sea Grain Pricing and Research!
New
We are excited to announce that we partnered with SovEcon to make their Black Sea grain prices available to users through cmdtyView Pro. Additionally, users can access data from SovEcon through an API subscription. Read the full press release here to learn more.
Episode 9 of the Food Biz Out Now!
In Episode 9 of the Food Biz, hosts Kristyn Tarpey and Ryan Nelson are joined by Jeff Mauro, host of the Food Network series The Kitchen and Sandwich King, owner of Mauro Provisions and author of the cookbook Come on Over. This week's episode provides insights into Jeff's business, the impacts of COVID-19, and some of the Sandwich King's crowning achievements.
If you haven't already listened, check it out on Spotify or in the Apple Podcasts App, and don't forget to subscribe!
New Features and Content Now Available in cmdtyView!
Your commodity trading and analysis just got an upgrade! We recently added a series of enhancements to cmdtyView, the leading real-time grain trading platform. With enhanced charting, global production forecasts, Brazilian grain prices and updated chat, your ability to make smarter decisions and drive your business forward has never been easier. Check out our latest blog post to learn more about the new features and content available in cmdtyView.
Episode 8 of the Food Biz Out Now!
New
In the eighth episode of The Food Biz, Ryan and Kristyn are joined by Matt Cole, Creative Director at Revere. The three of them discuss the branding and design behind emerging food and beverage brands, how the pandemic has impacted the industry, and how these brands are dealing with it. If you haven't already listened, check it out on Spotify or in the Apple Podcasts App, and don't forget to subscribe!
September 2021 Yield and Production Forecasts for U.S. and Canadian Field Crops Now Available!
We just released our September 2021 Yield and Production forecasts for U.S. and Canadian field crops! This latest report indicates an increase in U.S. crop production for both corn, soybeans and hard red winter wheat, while Canadian production forecasts are showing a decrease for spring wheat and soybeans.
Read the full press release here to learn more.
Instant Onboarding for Producers Now Available
New
Giving your growers all the information they need right at their fingertips has never been easier. With instant onboarding for producers, Marketplace users can now conveniently log in with either their email or phone number. Get started with Marketplace today to increase your producer engagement, move more grain, and drive your business forward. Schedule a demo here.
Episode 7 of the Food Biz Out Now!
In the seventh episode of The Food Biz, Ryan and Kristyn discuss the evolution of grain sourcing as well as some of the challenges food and beverage companies face. If you haven't already listened check it out on Spotify or in the Apple Podcasts App. Don't forget to subscribe!