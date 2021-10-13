cmdty updates

On this week’s episode of The Food Biz, hosts Kristyn Tarpey and Ryan Nelson are joined by Angel Rubio, Senior Data Analyst at Urner Barry Consulting. The three discuss supply chain issues, India’s competitive advantage on shrimp exports, trends in consumer spending, and much more. Listen here and don't forget to subscribe!
We Partnered With CQG to Automate Hedging Workflows for Grain Buyers
New
Today, with CQG, a leading global provider of high-performance technology solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers, and exchanges, we announced a strategic partnership to automate futures hedging for physical grain trading in Barchart’s cmdtyView platform. Read the full press release here to learn more.
3 Ways Grain Buyers Can Engage With Their Producers
It’s important to keep your producers engaged so your company is always top of mind. Check out our latest blog here to learn three ways to engage with your producers through Marketplace Apps.
Episode 16 of The Food Biz Out Noq!
New
On this week’s episode of The Food Biz, hosts Kristyn Tarpey and Ryan Nelson are joined by Barchart’s very own CEO, Mark Haraburda. The three discuss how Barchart has evolved over time, how Barchart entered the food and beverage industry, how different markets all tie together, and much more. If you haven't already listened, check it out on Spotify or in the Apple Podcasts App, and don't forget to subscribe!
Enterprise Data, Tools, and Services for FCMs
FCMs demand powerful data and tools to keep clients engaged and informed. With market data solutions from Barchart, you can provide your clients with valuable investing tools, minimize data spend, and free up internal resources to spend more time on client relationships. Check out our latest blog here to learn more.
Episode 15 of The Food Biz Out Now!
On this week’s episode of The Food Biz, hosts Kristyn Tarpey and Ryan Nelson are joined by Kellee James, Founder and CEO at Mercaris. The three discuss the differences between conventional and organic grains, the alternative meat market, the impending fertilizer shortage, and much more. If you haven't already listened, check it out on Spotify or in the Apple Podcasts App, and don't forget to subscribe! Short on time? Check out our recap here.
Final 2021 Yield and Production Forecasts for U.S. and Canadian Field Crops Now Available!
We just released our final 2021 Yield and Production forecasts for U.S. and Canadian field crops. This latest report indicates a slight increase in U.S. crop production and yield for both corn and soybeans, while Canadian production forecasts remain relatively unchanged over the past month. Read the full press release here to learn more.
Introducing Barchart for Excel!
New
We just announced the launch of Barchart for Excel. Barchart for Excel is a Microsoft Excel add-in that allows users to access extensive sets of price, technical, and fundamental market data across stocks, options, futures, currencies, and crypto inside the flexible and powerful environment of Microsoft Excel. Read the full press release here to learn more.
Episode 14 of The Food Biz Out Now!
New
On this week’s episode of The Food Biz, hosts Kristyn Tarpey and Ryan Nelson are joined by Russ Vering, Vice President of Nutrition at Frontier Cooperative. The three discuss the biggest changes within the ag industry, organic vs. non-organic meat and feed production, labor shortages, increased costs for feed, and much more. Listen now on Spotify or in the Apple Podcasts App and don’t forget to subscribe!
Episode 12 of The Food Biz Out Now!
New
In this week's episode of The Food Biz, hosts Kristyn Tarpey and Ryan Nelson are joined by Mike Baudendistel, Analyst and Market Expert at FreightWaves. The three discuss supply chain challenges including labor shortages, congestion at ports, railway issues, and what it all means for the food industry. If you haven't already listened, check it out on Spotify or in the Apple Podcasts App, and don't forget to subscribe!