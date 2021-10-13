cmdty updates

New

On this week’s episode of The Food Biz, hosts Kristyn Tarpey and Ryan Nelson are joined by Barchart’s very own CEO, Mark Haraburda. The three discuss how Barchart has evolved over time, how Barchart entered the food and beverage industry, how different markets all tie together, and much more. If you haven't already listened, check it out on Spotify or in the Apple Podcasts App, and don't forget to subscribe!