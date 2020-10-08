Barchart Data now available through CME Group DataMine Platform!

New

We're excited to announce that our cmdty Crop Production and Yield Forecasts and benchmark cmdty Grain Basis and Price Indexes are now available to consumers via CME Group's DataMine platform! Built and delivered through the cmdty by Barchart product line, these innovative data products, which were built using geospatial intelligence and machine learning techniques, help futures traders and grain professionals make more informed trading and grain marketing decisions. Read the press release here.