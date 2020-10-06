October U.S. Production and Yield Forecasts for Corn and Soybeans now available!

New

We're excited to announce our October cmdty Production Forecasts at 15,119M bu for corn and 4,190M bu for soybeans in the U.S, which incorporates forecasts for end of season yield at 178.2 bu/ac for corn and 50.5 bu/ac for soybeans in the U.S. This represents a decrease in expected yield for corn, relative to the September 2 report, which predicted end of season yield at 178.4 bu/ac. End of season yield for soybeans remains the same at 50.5 bu/ac. Check out the press release here to learn more.