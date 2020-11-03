Final 2020 U.S. Production and Yield Forecasts for Corn and Soybeans now available!

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We're excited to announce our Final 2020 cmdty Production Forecasts at 15,324M bu for corn and 4,157M bu for soybeans in the U.S, which incorporates forecasts for end of season yield at 180.4 bu/ac for corn and 50.1 bu/ac for soybeans in the U.S. This represents an increase in expected production and yield for corn, relative to the October 6 report, which predicted end of season production at 15,119M bu and end of season yield at 178.2 bu/ac. Soybeans also saw expected production and yield decrease from 4,190M bu 50.5 bu/ac, respectively. Read the full press release here to learn more.