Access July 2022 Production and Yield Forecasts!

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We are excited to announce our July 2022 Yield and Production forecasts for US corn and soybeans with corn production at 14.7B bu with a yield of 178.4 (bu/ac) and soybeans at 4.6B bu of production with a yield of 51.2 (bu/ac).

We also released our initial Canadian Yield and Production forecasts with Canadian spring wheat production at 907.7B bu with an end-of-season yield of 52.6 (bu/ac) and soybean production at 233.4B bu with an end-of-season yield at 43.9 (bu/ac).

Learn more about Barchart’s Crop Production Forecasts here.