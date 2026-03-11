Should You Buy Vertiv Stock Before March 23?

On March 9, Vertiv Holdings (VRT) jumped 9.3% in a single session, briefly touching $265, an all-time high for the data center infrastructure company. On March 10, it rallied by another 2.7% to $271.43, and this morning, March 11, VRT briefly hit another high of $276.68.

The catalyst? Vertiv was selected for inclusion in the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), effective before the opening bell on March 23. When a stock joins the S&P 500, index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the benchmark are required to buy it.

That “mechanical” demand can push a stock sharply higher, often before the inclusion date even arrives. With roughly $8 trillion benchmarked to the S&P 500, the buying pressure can be significant.

But the question investors are really asking is, does Vertiv's story hold up beyond the index inclusion pop?

Vertiv Is a Data Center Powerhouse

Vertiv designs and manufactures critical infrastructure for data centers. That means power management systems, thermal management solutions, and integrated modular systems that keep data centers running. Its customers include hyperscalers, cloud providers, and the increasingly important "neo cloud" companies building out artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

Vertiv’s timing has been nearly perfect. Demand for data center capacity has exploded as technology giants pour billions into AI training and inference workloads. Every AI query, every model being trained, needs power and cooling. Vertiv provides both.

CFO Craig Chamberlin put it plainly at a recent Citi conference: “We like complexity. We like when customers come to us with problems.”

Vertiv's Financials Make a Strong Case for Investors

According to Vertiv's Q4 2025 earnings report:

Organic orders grew 252% year-over-year (YoY) and 117% sequentially.

Its book-to-bill ratio, orders received versus products shipped, came in at a remarkable 2.9x.

It ended 2025 with a backlog of $15 billion, more than double YoY.

Full-year 2025 adjusted diluted earnings per share came in at $4.20, up 47% YoY.

Net sales hit $10.2 billion, reflecting 26% organic growth.

Free cash flow reached approximately $1.9 billion, up 66%.

For 2026, management is guiding for $13.5 billion in net sales (28% organic growth) and adjusted diluted EPS of $6.02, 43% growth at the midpoint.

The Americas remain the engine of the business, with sales up 41% in 2025. Europe is described as a "coiling spring" beginning to uncoil, with strong fourth-quarter orders. India and the rest of Asia are accelerating rapidly.

What the S&P 500 Inclusion Means for VRT Shareholders

Index inclusion is more than a symbolic milestone. It broadens Vertiv's investor base by putting the stock in front of every fund manager who tracks the S&P 500. Many institutional investors can only own index constituents, so inclusion effectively unlocks a new wave of potential buyers.

There's a reason stocks often see a sustained lift following inclusion: demand structurally increases while the float doesn't change overnight. That said, much of the near-term "pop" from the announcement may already be priced in following the 9.3% single-day surge. Investors buying now are essentially paying for the excitement in advance.

The more important question is what happens after March 23.

Vertiv's Chief Technology Officer Scott Armul told attendees at the Citi Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference that the company is "at the higher end" of its $2.75 million to $3.5 million per megawatt content range when delivering turnkey solutions. As customers increasingly lean on Vertiv for system-level design, not just individual products, that content per megawatt has room to grow further.

The risk? Vertiv operates in a hot space, attracting new competition, particularly in liquid cooling. Execution risk is real as the company ramps up greenfield capacity in Asia and brownfield expansions in the Americas. Management acknowledged that first-quarter 2026 margins will feel some pressure from these ramp-up inefficiencies before improving through the year.

What Is the VRT Stock Price Target?

Out of the 24 analysts covering VRT stock, 18 recommend “Strong Buy,” two recommend “Moderate Buy,” three recommend “Hold,” and one recommends “Strong Sell.” The average VRT stock price target is $265.95, below the current price of about $271.

Still, for investors with a longer horizon, Vertiv's fundamentals, explosive backlog growth, a dominant services network, and a clear role in the AI infrastructure build-out present a compelling case. The S&P 500 inclusion is in the spotlight. The business is the real story.