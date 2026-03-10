Is Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Thomasville, North Carolina-based Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. ( ODFL ) is a less-than-truckload motor carrier with a market cap of $41.1 billion . It offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation services.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and ODFL fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the trucking industry. The company’s competitive edge lies in its commitment to operational excellence, evidenced by industry-leading on-time delivery rates and exceptionally low cargo claims ratios, which the company achieves by maintaining a largely integrated, single-company network rather than relying on third-party agents.

This trucking company is currently trading 12% below its 52-week high of $221.63 , reached on Mar. 4. Shares of ODFL have surged 24% over the past three months, outperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ( $DOWI ) marginal drop during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of ODFL are up 24.4%, compared to DOWI’s slight fall. However, over the past 52 weeks, ODFL has gained 9.6%, trailing DOWI’s 13.8% gain over the same period.

To confirm its bullish trend, ODFL has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early December and has remained above its 50-day moving average since late November.

On Feb. 4, shares of ODFL soared 9.9% after its Q4 earnings release. The company’s revenue declined 5.7% year-over-year to $1.3 billion, but slightly exceeded consensus estimates . Moreover, its earnings per share of $1.09 surpassed analyst expectations of $1.06. The revenue decline was primarily driven by a 10.7% decrease in LTL tons per day, partially offset by an increase in LTL revenue per hundredweight.

ODFL has underperformed its rival, XPO, Inc. ( XPO ), which rallied 83.2% over the past 52 weeks and 43.2% on a YTD basis.