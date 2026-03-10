Barchart.com
Is Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc_ outside sign-by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock
Thomasville, North Carolina-based Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) is a less-than-truckload motor carrier with a market cap of $41.1 billion. It offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation services. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and ODFL fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the trucking industry. The company’s competitive edge lies in its commitment to operational excellence, evidenced by industry-leading on-time delivery rates and exceptionally low cargo claims ratios, which the company achieves by maintaining a largely integrated, single-company network rather than relying on third-party agents.

This trucking company is currently trading 12% below its 52-week high of $221.63, reached on Mar. 4. Shares of ODFL have surged 24% over the past three months, outperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWImarginal drop during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com 

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of ODFL are up 24.4%, compared to DOWI’s slight fall. However, over the past 52 weeks, ODFL has gained 9.6%, trailing DOWI’s 13.8% gain over the same period. 

To confirm its bullish trend, ODFL has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early December and has remained above its 50-day moving average since late November. 

www.barchart.com 

On Feb. 4, shares of ODFL soared 9.9% after its Q4 earnings release. The company’s revenue declined 5.7% year-over-year to $1.3 billion, but slightly exceeded consensus estimates. Moreover, its earnings per share of $1.09 surpassed analyst expectations of $1.06. The revenue decline was primarily driven by a 10.7% decrease in LTL tons per day, partially offset by an increase in LTL revenue per hundredweight. 

ODFL has underperformed its rival, XPO, Inc. (XPO), which rallied 83.2% over the past 52 weeks and 43.2% on a YTD basis. 

Despite ODFL’s recent outperformance, analysts remain cautious about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold” from the 25 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $202.65 suggests a 3.9% premium to its current price levels. 


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XPO 194.68 +0.36 +0.19%
Xpo Inc
$DOWI 47,706.51 -34.29 -0.07%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
ODFL 195.02 -2.20 -1.12%
Old Dominion Freight Line Inc

