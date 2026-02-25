Is Comcast Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Valued at a market cap of $113.7 billion , Comcast Corporation ( CMCSA ) is a connectivity and entertainment leader based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It provides high-speed broadband and wireless services via Xfinity, and operates a premium content portfolio.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and CMCSA fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the telecom services industry. The company benefits from a dominant position in U.S. broadband infrastructure, providing high-speed internet services with strong recurring subscription revenue.

This telecom leader is currently trading 16.8% below its 52-week high of $37.98 reached on Mar. 10. Shares of CMCSA have soared 18.9% over the past three months, outpacing the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ( $DOWI ) 4.7% rise during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of Comcast are up 5.6%, compared to DOWI’s 2.7% rise. However, in the longer term, CMCSA has declined 12% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind DOWI’s 13.1% uptick over the same time frame.

To confirm its recent bullish trend, CMCSA has been trading above its 50-day moving average since mid-December, with slight fluctuations. However, it has remained below its 200-day moving average over the past year, with minor fluctuations.

On Jan. 29, CMCSA shares surged 2.9% after posting better-than-expected Q4 results. The company’s overall revenue increased 1.2% year-over-year to $32.3 billion, surpassing consensus estimates by a slight margin. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS decreased 12.4% from the year-ago quarter to $0.84, but topped analyst expectations of $0.75.

CMCSA has trailed behind its rival, AT&T Inc. ( T ), which rose 5.2% over the past 52 weeks and 12.9% on a YTD basis.