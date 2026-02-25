Is Comcast Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Valued at a market cap of $113.7 billion, Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is a connectivity and entertainment leader based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It provides high-speed broadband and wireless services via Xfinity, and operates a premium content portfolio.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and CMCSA fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the telecom services industry. The company benefits from a dominant position in U.S. broadband infrastructure, providing high-speed internet services with strong recurring subscription revenue.
This telecom leader is currently trading 16.8% below its 52-week high of $37.98 reached on Mar. 10. Shares of CMCSA have soared 18.9% over the past three months, outpacing the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI) 4.7% rise during the same time frame.
Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of Comcast are up 5.6%, compared to DOWI’s 2.7% rise. However, in the longer term, CMCSA has declined 12% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind DOWI’s 13.1% uptick over the same time frame.
To confirm its recent bullish trend, CMCSA has been trading above its 50-day moving average since mid-December, with slight fluctuations. However, it has remained below its 200-day moving average over the past year, with minor fluctuations.
On Jan. 29, CMCSA shares surged 2.9% after posting better-than-expected Q4 results. The company’s overall revenue increased 1.2% year-over-year to $32.3 billion, surpassing consensus estimates by a slight margin. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS decreased 12.4% from the year-ago quarter to $0.84, but topped analyst expectations of $0.75.
CMCSA has trailed behind its rival, AT&T Inc. (T), which rose 5.2% over the past 52 weeks and 12.9% on a YTD basis.
Despite CMCSA’s recent outperformance, analysts remain cautious about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” from the 30 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $33.66 suggests a 7.9% premium to its current price levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.