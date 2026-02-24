Is Home Depot Stock Underperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $375.3 billion , The Home Depot, Inc. ( HD ) is a leading home improvement retailer operating across the United States and internationally, offering a wide range of building materials, home improvement, lawn and garden, décor, and facilities maintenance products. It sells its products through an extensive network of physical stores, websites, and mobile applications.

Companies worth more than $200 billion are generally considered "mega-cap" stocks, and Home Depot fits this criterion perfectly. The company also provides installation services, along with tool and equipment rental, serving both do-it-yourself customers and professionals such as contractors, builders, and specialty tradespeople.

Shares of the Atlanta, Georgia-based company have slipped 9.2% from its 52-week high of $426.75 . HD stock has risen 9.8% over the past three months, outpacing the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ( $DOWI ) 5.5% increase over the same time frame.

Longer term, HD stock is up 9.6% on a YTD basis, exceeding DOWI's 1.5% gain. However, shares of Home Depot have declined 2.2% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind DOWI's 12.4% return over the same time frame.

The stock has shown a bullish trend, trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since January 2026.

The Home Depot reported Q4 2025 results on Feb. 24, posting sales of $38.2 billion, down 3.8% year-over-year, with net earnings of $2.6 billion, reflecting one fewer operating week and continued pressure from a cautious housing market. For full-year fiscal 2025, the company delivered sales of $164.7 billion, up 3.2%, while EPS declined to $14.23. The company also issued fiscal 2026 guidance calling for 2.5% - 4.5% total sales growth and the opening of approximately 15 new stores.

In comparison, rival Lowe's Companies, Inc. ( LOW ) has outpaced HD stock. LOW stock has gained 13.8% on a YTD basis and 14.7% over the past 52 weeks.