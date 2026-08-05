LITE Stock Alert: Analysts See Big Upside Ahead for Lumentum as Trump Aims to Restrict Chinese Data Center Components

Lumentum Holdings (LITE) just received another major catalyst for its AI networking story.

The Trump administration is preparing to restrict U.S. imports of new Chinese data center components, particularly optical transceivers, according to Reuters. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is working on measures aimed at limiting Chinese-made equipment in critical AI infrastructure.

That is important for Lumentum because its optical components help move massive amounts of data inside AI data centers. If Chinese suppliers face restrictions, U.S. hyperscalers could increasingly turn to companies such as Lumentum and Coherent (COHR) for alternative products.

LITE shares jumped sharply on the news, adding another catalyst to what has already been one of the strongest AI infrastructure rallies of 2026.

Lumentum Stock Has Already More Than Doubled in 2026

Lumentum has been one of the market's biggest winners this year.

Shares are up roughly 131% year-to-date (YTD), despite recently pulling back significantly from their May peak. The stock traded around $849 on Aug. 4 after rising sharply following the latest China-related news.

The rally has been driven by more than speculation.

Lumentum is benefiting from surging demand for optical connectivity as AI data centers require faster and more efficient ways to move data. The company has also secured major commitments tied to Nvidia's (NVDA) AI infrastructure push.

The latest U.S. policy development could strengthen that position further. Chinese supplier Zhongji Innolight has a significant share of the global optical transceiver market, meaning restrictions could create additional opportunities for Western suppliers.

But there is one obvious concern with Lumentum.

On valuation paper, the stock trades at a trailing P/E of more than 160 times and a forward P/E above 50 times, which is far above the sector median. Which means that investors are paying a premium for the market's expectations of rapid earnings growth.

Latest Results Show the AI Boom Is Reaching the Bottom Line

Lumentum's latest quarterly numbers were impressive.

Fiscal Q3 revenue reached a record $808.4 million, while GAAP net income climbed to $144.2 million. Non-GAAP net income was $225.7 million, or $2.37 per diluted share. Gross margins also expanded sharply, with non-GAAP gross margin reaching 47.9%.

Management expects even stronger results in fiscal Q4.

Revenue guidance calls for $960 million to $1.01 billion, while non-GAAP EPS is expected to be between $2.85 and $3.05. The company also sees non-GAAP operating margins of 35% to 36%.

Beyond optical transceivers, Lumentum is developing optical circuit switches and co-packaged optics products. Its roadmap also includes next-generation 1.6T transceivers. Those technologies could become increasingly important as AI clusters scale and conventional connectivity becomes a bottleneck.

The company is therefore trying to expand beyond today's products and capture more of the rapidly growing AI networking market.

Wall Street Remains Bullish on LITE Stock

Analysts remain constructive on LITE stock despite the huge rally.

Barclays upgraded Lumentum to “Overweight” in July and maintained a $1,000 price target, citing improving AI networking demand and stronger earnings potential.

J.P. Morgan is even more bullish. The firm raised its price target to $1,165 from $1,130 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating.

Citi has also maintained a “Buy” rating with a $1,100 target, while the broader analyst consensus sits around $1,105.

Moreover, the consensus is “Strong Buy,” with an average price target of $1,100.77. That means Wall Street still sees meaningful upside of around 30% from here.

The new Trump administration push against Chinese data center components adds another potential tailwind to an already powerful AI infrastructure story. For Lumentum, the key question now is whether its earnings growth can continue catching up with the premium investors are already paying for LITE stock.