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A $20 Billion Reason Why Caterpillar Stock Is Soaring Today

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Caterpillar Inc_ equipment-by pabradyphoto via iStock
Caterpillar Inc_ equipment-by pabradyphoto via iStock

Caterpillar (CAT) stock closed higher on Tuesday after the heavy equipment manufacturer reported its first $20 billion quarter. For its fiscal Q2, the giant recorded a better-than-expected 24% year-over-year increase in revenue and $8.17 in earnings per share (EPS), handily beating the consensus estimate set at $6.25 per share. 

Following the post-earnings gains, Caterpillar stock is up more than 45% versus the start of 2026.

www.barchart.com

What Drove Strength in Caterpillar’s fiscal Q2?

Caterpillar’s solid quarterly performance was driven by higher equipment sales to end users, which contributed $3.11 billion in volume growth, alongside $595 million in favorable price realization.

Operational demand was exceptionally broad-based, spanning construction, resource, and power and energy segments, with the latter fueled heavily by the rising AI data center demand. 

Crucially, the firm’s order backlog nearly doubled to $72 billion, offering significant visibility into future revenue. 

The confirmation that demand is accelerating rather than peaking, and expanding operating margin that stood at 21.9% in the second quarter further makes CAT stock attractive as a long-term holding in the second half of 2026.    

Is There Any Further Upside Left in CAT Shares?

Despite their meteoric run, Caterpillar shares present a strong case for continued upside, especially after management raised its guidance for the full year. 

Moreover, the firm’s cash flow enabled $2.2 billion in capital returns via buybacks and dividends during the quarter alone, showing commitment to shareholder value. 

Investors should note that the derivatives market also signals potential for further gains in CAT in the back half of 2026. 

According to Barchart, the put-to-call ratio on options contracts expiring mid-October sits at 0.71x currently, indicating a bullish skew. The upper price on those contracts is set at about $1,005, suggesting potential for another 14% rally within the next three months. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on Caterpillar?

Wall Street analysts seem to agree with the options market optimism after Caterpillar's blowout Q2 earnings release. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on CAT shares remains at “Moderate Buy,” with the mean price target of $996 indicating potential upside of more than 12% over the next 12 months.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CAT 876.54 +46.51 +5.60%
Caterpillar Inc

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