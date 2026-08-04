Roblox Stock Is Plunging on Earnings, But Wall Street Still Sees Huge Upside Potential

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) delivered a disappointing earnings report this week, triggering a sharp sell-off as investors questioned the company's ability to reignite its once-rapid growth. One of the biggest beneficiaries of the pandemic-era gaming boom, this platform is now facing mounting skepticism over whether it can sustain growth in a more challenging environment.

The pressure intensified after Roblox reported its Q2 FY2026 results on Thursday, July 30. Shares slipped 2.9% on the day of the earnings release before plunging another 26.9% in the next trading session, marking the stock's steepest single-day decline on record. Notably, the sell-off came despite the company posting EPS that beat Wall Street's expectations.

Instead, investors focused on bookings, Roblox's preferred measure of platform spending. Bookings increased 8% year-over-year (YOY) in Q2, a sharp slowdown from the 70% growth reported in Q3 FY2025. The result also came in at the lower end of management's guidance, reinforcing concerns that platform spending is losing momentum.

Roblox further unsettled investors by withdrawing its full-year FY2026 guidance, citing increased business variability and ongoing platform updates. Without updated guidance, investors have less visibility into the company’s near-term growth trajectory, adding another layer of uncertainty.

About Roblox Stock

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in San Mateo, California, Roblox is a global immersive platform centered on communication and shared digital experiences.

With a market cap of $24.6 billion , the company's ecosystem includes the Roblox Client, where users access millions of experiences; Roblox Studio, a free development platform that enables creators to build and publish content; and Roblox Cloud, the infrastructure that powers the platform behind the scenes.

Investor sentiment toward the stock has remained weak as slowing growth and broader market pressures continue to weigh on shares. Roblox’s shares have fallen 71.28% over the past 52 weeks and are down 53.7% year-to-date (YTD). The weakness has persisted more recently as well, with the stock losing another 32.2% over the last month, primarily due to its latest earnings release.

RBLX stock is currently trading at 3.79 times sales, well above the industry average. Even after its steep decline, the stock continues to command a premium valuation compared with many of its peers, suggesting investors are still assigning meaningful long-term value to the business.

A Closer Look at Roblox’s Q2 Earnings

Roblox reported mixed Q2 FY2026 results on July 30. Revenue climbed 35.9% YOY to $1.47 billion but missed Wall Street's forecast of $1.60 billion. Loss per share came in at $0.26, comfortably ahead of analysts' expectation for a loss of $0.34 per share.

User engagement remained resilient despite tough YOY comparisons. Daily active users increased 10% to 123 million , while hours engaged rose 5% to 29 billion. However, stronger user activity did not translate into higher spending. Bookings rose just 8% YOY, finishing at the lower end of management's guidance range.

Executives said monetization per hour weakened, particularly among younger users in the United States and Canada. They attributed the shift to players spending more time in newer and evergreen experiences rather than the highly monetized viral games that drove stronger spending in 2025.

One bright spot was the company's cash generation. Operating cash flow surged to $318 million from $199 million a year ago, while free cash flow increased to $294 million from $177 million, highlighting Roblox's ability to generate cash despite slowing top-line momentum.

Looking ahead, management expects Q3 FY2026 revenue to grow between 4% and 10% YOY. However, bookings are projected to decline 14% to 18% from the prior year, marking Roblox's first forecast for negative bookings growth.

Additionally, the company expects operating cash flow to range between $110 million and $175 million, while free cash flow is projected to come in between negative $60 million and $5 million, reflecting previously disclosed back-half-loaded capital expenditures.

Meanwhile, analysts expect Roblox to report a Q3 FY2026 loss of $0.36 per share , up one cent from the same period last year. For the full fiscal year, Wall Street forecasts the company's loss per share will improve 11.69% to -$1.36 in FY2026, followed by another 15.44% improvement to -$1.15 in FY2027.

What Do Analysts Expect for Roblox Stock?

While Wall Street has become more cautious following the latest results, analysts have not abandoned the long-term investment case. Roblox currently holds an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among the 28 analysts covering the stock, 10 rate it "Strong Buy," one recommends "Moderate Buy," 15 suggest "Hold," and two maintain "Strong Sell" ratings.