Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on U.S. Bancorp Stock?

Plant growing in coins jar financial investment by Tinnakorn via Adobe Stock

With a market cap of $99.2 billion , U.S. Bancorp ( USB ) delivers a wide range of banking, lending, payment, investment, and trust services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and government entities. It operates across multiple segments, including consumer and business banking, wealth management, payment services, and corporate and institutional banking.

Shares of the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company have outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. USB stock has increased 43.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has returned 21.8%. Moreover, shares of the company are up 19.4% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 11% gain.

Focusing more closely, shares of the financial services giant have outperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 10.3% rise over the past 52 weeks.

U.S. Bancorp shares rose 1.6% on July 16 after the bank reported record Q2 2026 revenue, with total net revenue increasing 10.1% to $7.71 billion and profit attributable to U.S. Bancorp rising 20% to $2.18 billion. Results were supported by strong lending and fee income, as net interest income rose 7.7% to $4.36 billion, average loans grew 7.1%, and total fee revenue jumped 13.2% to $3.37 billion, while consumer deposits reached a third consecutive quarterly record.

The newly completed up to $1 billion BTIG acquisition also boosted capital-markets activity, helping quarterly capital-markets revenue surge 62.5% to $512 million, while improved credit quality further strengthened investor sentiment.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect U.S. Bancorp’s EPS to grow nearly 13% year-over-year to $5.22. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and 10 “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with 10 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Jul. 29, JPMorgan raised its price target on U.S. Bancorp to $69 while maintaining a “Neutral” rating

The mean price target of $70.33 represents a 10.3% premium to USB’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $77 suggests a 20.7% potential upside.