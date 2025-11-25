Is Gilead Sciences Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD), founded in 1987, has long stood as one of America’s most influential biopharmaceutical powerhouses, a company that built its legacy by tackling humanity’s most complex diseases. Headquartered in Foster City, California, it carved its name through breakthroughs in HIV/AIDS treatments, transformed global outcomes in hepatitis B and C, and stepped up during the COVID-19 crisis with Veklury. Today, oncology and inflammatory diseases form Gilead’s next frontiers, expanding the company’s reach beyond its already dominant infectious-disease portfolio.

That depth of innovation and commercial strength explains why Gilead, with a hefty market capitalization of $155.4 billion, sits comfortably in the “large-cap” club - companies worth $10 billion or more. Few healthcare names carry such breadth of products, a robust pipeline, and consistent revenue power, making its valuation not just deserved but expected.

This foundation has fueled a stellar run in GILD stock. Shares of the healthcare giant touched a high of $128.70 on Nov. 11 and trade a modest 2.7% below that level, but still up 9.2% over the past three months. That handily beats the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 2.6% climb over the same stretch, showing how investors have gravitated toward Gilead’s steadiness.

But over the longer term, the healthcare giant’s performance is even more striking. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, GILD stock has rallied 35.6%, and over the past 52 weeks, it has surged 38.9%, far outpacing the Dow’s 9.2% and 3.4% gains, respectively.

The chart confirms its bullish uptrend. GILD has stayed consistently above its 200-day moving average throughout the past year, and outside of minor dips, it has hugged its 50-day moving average line tightly, reinforcing strong momentum.

Behind the stock price rally is a mix of execution and durability. Gilead’s Q3 2025 earnings report, released on Oct. 30, added fuel, with revenue climbing 3% year over year (YoY) to $7.8 billion. The real strength came from its HIV franchise – Biktarvy and Descovy remain unstoppable – and liver disease therapies that continued to post growth.

Product sales excluding its COVID-19 antiviral Veklury rose 4%, showing the core business is thriving even as pandemic contributions fade. The company also delivered a sharp profit beat, with non-GAAP EPS jumping to $2.47 from $2.02 a year ago. Plus, management’s fiscal 2025 outlook remains firm, and the dividend, now paid and raised for nine consecutive years, offers a 2.52% yield, well above the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 1.57% yield.

Against peers, Gilead’s shine grows brighter. While Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) has tumbled 15.6% in 2025 and 18.9% over the past 52 weeks, GILD has marched in the opposite direction, outshining BMY stock.

Analysts have definitely taken notice. Of the 30 covering the stock, GILD has an overall consensus rating of “Strong Buy,” an upgrade from the “Moderate Buy” a month back. With a mean price target of $133.23, Wall Street still sees room for another 6.4% climb, proof that Gilead’s story, momentum, and execution continue to resonate.