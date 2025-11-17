Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

CoStar Group Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Costar Group, Inc_ logo on phone and stock chart-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Costar Group, Inc_ logo on phone and stock chart-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP), headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services. Valued at $28.8 billion by market cap, the company offers a subscription-based integrated platform for commercial real estate intelligence, which includes information about commercial real estate properties, properties for sale, comparable sales, tenants, space available for lease, industry news, and market status.

Shares of this leading commercial real estate information and marketplace listing platforms provider have underperformed the broader market over the past year. CSGP has declined 9.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 13.2%. In 2025, CSGP stock is down 4.9%, compared to the SPX’s 14.5% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, CSGP’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 4.6% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s marginal returns on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s single-digit losses over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 28, CSGP reported its Q3 results, and its shares plunged 9.9% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $0.23 beat the consensus estimate by 21.8%. The company’s revenue was $833.6 million, exceeding analyst estimates of $814.4 million. CSGP expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $0.82 to $0.84, and expects revenue to range from $3.23 billion to $3.24 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect CSGP’s EPS to decline 9.3% to $0.49 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 18 analysts covering CSGP stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” six “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with eight analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Oct. 29, Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler kept an “Outperform” rating on CSGP and lowered the price target to $100, implying a notable potential upside of 47% from current levels.

The mean price target of $93.07 represents a 36.8% premium to CSGP’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $105 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 54.3%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CSGP 68.15 +0.10 +0.15%
Costar Group Inc
$SPX 6,734.11 -3.38 -0.05%
S&P 500 Index
XLRE 40.90 -0.05 -0.12%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Close up of brown and white cow by Derek Sewell via Pixabay 1
How Low Can Cattle Go?
Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 2
Supermicro Stock Slips 33% in a Month: Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold SMCI?
Image of Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 3
Barchart’s Technical Indicators Are Flashing ‘Buy’ as Warren Buffett Loads Up on 17.8 Million Shares of Google Stock
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 4
Nvidia Stock Is a High-Stakes Trade Ahead of November 19. How to Hedge the Risk of a Post-Earnings Plunge.
The front of a Sweetgreen restaurant_ Image by Tada Images via Shutterstock_ 5
Get Ready for a Short Squeeze in Sweetgreen Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot