CoStar Group Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP), headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services. Valued at $28.8 billion by market cap, the company offers a subscription-based integrated platform for commercial real estate intelligence, which includes information about commercial real estate properties, properties for sale, comparable sales, tenants, space available for lease, industry news, and market status.

Shares of this leading commercial real estate information and marketplace listing platforms provider have underperformed the broader market over the past year. CSGP has declined 9.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 13.2%. In 2025, CSGP stock is down 4.9%, compared to the SPX’s 14.5% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, CSGP’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 4.6% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s marginal returns on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s single-digit losses over the same time frame.

On Oct. 28, CSGP reported its Q3 results, and its shares plunged 9.9% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $0.23 beat the consensus estimate by 21.8%. The company’s revenue was $833.6 million, exceeding analyst estimates of $814.4 million. CSGP expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $0.82 to $0.84, and expects revenue to range from $3.23 billion to $3.24 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect CSGP’s EPS to decline 9.3% to $0.49 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 18 analysts covering CSGP stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” six “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with eight analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Oct. 29, Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler kept an “Outperform” rating on CSGP and lowered the price target to $100, implying a notable potential upside of 47% from current levels.

The mean price target of $93.07 represents a 36.8% premium to CSGP’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $105 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 54.3%.