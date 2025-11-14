Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Textron Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - 42 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Textron Inc_ logo on HQ building-by Wirestock Creators via Shutterstock
Textron Inc_ logo on HQ building-by Wirestock Creators via Shutterstock

Providence, Rhode Island-based Textron Inc. (TXT) operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. Valued at $14.5 billion by market cap, the company provides airplanes, helicopters, weapons, and automotive products. Textron's finance division offers asset-based lending, aviation, distribution, golf, and resort finance, as well as structured capital.

Shares of this multi-industry company have underperformed the broader market over the past year. TXT has declined 7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 12.6%. In 2025, TXT stock is up 6.5%, compared to the SPX’s 14.6% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, TXT has also lagged behind the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 31.4% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 41.2% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s single-digit returns over the same time frame. 

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 23, TXT shares closed down by 3.8% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.55 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.47. The company’s revenue was $3.6 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $3.7 billion. TXT expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $6 to $6.20.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect TXT’s EPS to grow 12% to $6.14 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 14 analysts covering TXT stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on four “Strong Buy” ratings, and 10 “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is less bullish than two months ago, with five analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Oct. 27, Douglas Harned from Bernstein maintained a “Hold” rating on TXT with a price target of $90, implying a potential upside of 10.5% from current levels.

The mean price target of $91.83 represents a 12.7% premium to TXT’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $107 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 31.4%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TXT 81.45 -1.03 -1.25%
Textron Inc
$SPX 6,737.49 -113.43 -1.66%
S&P 500 Index
ITA 205.04 -4.60 -2.19%
US Aerospace & Defense Ishares ETF

Most Popular News

Facebook-you've been Zucked by Annie Spratt via Unsplash 1
Michael Burry Accuses Meta Platforms of ‘Common Fraud’ and Inflated Earnings. Should You Still Buy META Stock Now?
Artificial Intelligence technology concept by NicoEINino via Shutterstock 2
As Palantir Gets 6M Shares of Surf Air Mobility Stock, Is PLTR or SRFM a Better Buy?
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos seen displayed on a smartphone by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock 3
Is GOOG Stock a Buy or Sell as Michael Burry Accuses Hyperscalers of ‘Fraud’?
A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock 4
SoFi Crypto Just Launched. Should You Buy, Hold, or Sell SOFI Stock Now?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Heavy Put Option Activity in Advanced Micro Devices Implies AMD Stock Is Overvalued - But Is It?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot