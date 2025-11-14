Textron Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Providence, Rhode Island-based Textron Inc. (TXT) operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. Valued at $14.5 billion by market cap, the company provides airplanes, helicopters, weapons, and automotive products. Textron's finance division offers asset-based lending, aviation, distribution, golf, and resort finance, as well as structured capital.

Shares of this multi-industry company have underperformed the broader market over the past year. TXT has declined 7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 12.6%. In 2025, TXT stock is up 6.5%, compared to the SPX’s 14.6% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, TXT has also lagged behind the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 31.4% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 41.2% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s single-digit returns over the same time frame.

On Oct. 23, TXT shares closed down by 3.8% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.55 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.47. The company’s revenue was $3.6 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $3.7 billion. TXT expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $6 to $6.20.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect TXT’s EPS to grow 12% to $6.14 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 14 analysts covering TXT stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on four “Strong Buy” ratings, and 10 “Holds.”

This configuration is less bullish than two months ago, with five analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Oct. 27, Douglas Harned from Bernstein maintained a “Hold” rating on TXT with a price target of $90, implying a potential upside of 10.5% from current levels.

The mean price target of $91.83 represents a 12.7% premium to TXT’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $107 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 31.4%.