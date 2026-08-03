Do Wall Street Analysts Like EOG Resources Stock?

EOG Resources only editorial Stock information on the logo of the office facade By StockMarketVisuals

Houston, Texas-based EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is one of the largest independent oil and gas exploration and production companies. With a market capitalization of approximately $79.2 billion, the company explores, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas across the United States, Trinidad and Tobago, and international markets.

EOG Resources has rewarded investors with solid gains over the past year, although its performance has been a bit of a mixed bag when compared with its peers. Over the past 52 weeks, shares of this leading oil and gas exploration and production company soared 22.6%, outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 17.7% gains over the same period. EOG stock has also maintained strong momentum in 2026, rising 41.6% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, compared with the index’s 9.4% gain over the same period.

However, narrowing the focus, the picture looks a little different when compared with other oil and gas exploration and production peers. EOG has trailed the State Street SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), which has gained 36.8% over the past year. However, EOG has turned the tables this year, edging past XOP’s 40.5% rally.

While EOG Resources trailed its exploration and production peers over the past year, the stock has found fresh momentum in 2026. A key driver has been the rebound in energy prices, as renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and concerns over global crude supply lifted oil prices and improved sentiment across the energy sector. As one of the largest independent oil producers in the U.S., EOG has been a direct beneficiary of that favorable pricing environment.

The company’s own execution has also played an important role. Plus, EOG has continued to focus on generating free cash flow and returning more of it to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. That combination of resilient commodity prices, operational strength, and a shareholder-friendly capital allocation strategy has helped fuel the stock’s impressive rally this year.

Wall Street analysts tracking EOG Resources are upbeat on the company’s potential. For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2026, analysts expect EOG’s EPS to increase 59.1% year over year (YOY) to $16.16 on a diluted basis. That optimism is not without reason. EOG has built a solid track record of execution, beating analysts’ earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, reinforcing investor confidence in its ability to consistently deliver.

Even so, not everyone on Wall Street is equally bullish. Among the 31 analysts covering EOG stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 13 “Strong Buys,” two “Moderate Buys,” and 16 “Holds.”

This configuration is slightly more bearish now than it was three months ago, when the stock had 14 “Strong Buy” ratings.

Still, brokerage firms like Wells Fargo continue to see meaningful upside. On July 24, analyst Hanwen Chang reaffirmed a “Buy” rating and lifted the price target from $155 to $196.

EOG’s mean price target of $157.68 represents a 6% premium to its current share price. The Street-high price target of $196 suggests potential upside of 31.8%.