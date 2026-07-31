JMKE Stock Scores 'Buy' Rating Following the Jersey Mike's IPO

Fast-casual sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s (JMKE) entered the public markets this week, raising $1 billion in its initial public offering (IPO).

The company priced 43.4 million of its common shares at $23 each and plans to use the proceeds primarily to repay debt and fund ongoing expansion across North America.

At the time of writing, Jersey Mike stock is still hovering around the IPO price of $23 .

Melius Research Recommends Buying JMKE Stock

Melius Research has kicked off Wall Street coverage on JMKE shares with a “Buy” rating and a $30 price target indicating potential upside of more than 30% from current levels.

Analyst Jacob Aiken-Phillips cited the firm’s premium fast-casual positioning, top-ranked customer satisfaction metrics, and solid demand among Gen Z and millennials as major catalysts for long-term outperformance.

“This IPO is the first chance to buy a decade of unit-driven compounding,” the analyst told clients.

Jersey Mike's looks attractive also because its revenue stood at $734 million last year, according to its IPO disclosures, which translates to a price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of a rather compelling 9.8x.

What Else Makes Jersey Mike’s Shares Attractive?

Melius Research also recommends owning Jersey Mike’s shares because its “dominant incumbent,” Subway, is set to close as many as 700 restaurants this year.

This positions the chain to boost its market share in the U.S., given “no competitor approaches its brand reach or franchisee returns.”

In his research note, analyst Jacob Aiken-Phillips also expressed immense confidence in JMKE’s leadership, citing its disciplined execution and long track record of consistent growth.

How to Play Jersey Mike’s After Recent IPO?

All in all, heading into the second half of 2026, Jersey Mike’s appears well-positioned to capitalize on favorable industry dynamics, supported by a growing store footprint, resilient consumer demand, and an attractive whitespace opportunity across North America.

With a premium brand and proven franchise model, JMKE stock has the ingredients to emerge as one of the more compelling long-term growth stories in the restaurant sector.