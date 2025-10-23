Trump Admin Jumpstarts D-Wave Quantum. Barchart Options Data Tells Us QBTS Stock Could Be Headed Here Next.

A concept image showing a ray of light passing through cyberspace_ Image by metamorworks via Shutterstock_

D-Wave (QBTS) shares were seen trading more than 20% higher on Oct. 23 as reports emerged that the U.S. government is considering taking equity stakes in quantum technology companies.

The potential federal investment program will reportedly involve minimum funding awards of $10 million per firm through the Commerce Department. However, investors should note that government representatives denied that they were in negotiations with any quantum tech firms.

Despite an aggressive rally this morning, QBTS stock remains down roughly 30% versus its recent high of nearly $45.

Does the Trump News Warrant Buying D-Wave Stock?

The federal capital injection will likely prove positive for QBTS shares as the NYSE-listed firm is still in its early, high-cost development stages.

U.S. government support could strengthen D-Wave’s financial stability, potentially helping it offset significant operational losses.

More importantly, if President Donald Trump does indeed proceed with taking a stake, it would validate quantum computing’s strategic importance as a technology central to national security.

Signaling long-term commitment to the industry, such a development may boost investor confidence, making D-Wave shares a more secure investment for the long-term.

Where Options Data Suggests QBTS Shares Are Headed

D-Wave stock has already more than tripled in 2025, but options traders remain convinced that it has further room to the upside.

According to Barchart , contracts expiring in mid-January indicate continued momentum in QBTS stock to the $44 level.

Through the end of next week, however, the expected move is 16.08%, within the trading range of $26.23 to $36.27, painting a more volatile picture for the near term.

That said, given D-Wave’s unique approach, offering both gate-model quantum computing and quantum annealing, the upside is much more likely to play out in its stock in the long run.

Wall Street Is Currently Bullish on D-Wave Quantum

Wall Street analysts continue to see QBTS shares as a fine long-term investment as well.