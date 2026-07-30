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Corn Fall Weaker into Thursday’s Close

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pile of yellow corn by ivoris via iStock
Pile of yellow corn by ivoris via iStock

Corn futures closed with weakness on Thursday, as front months were down 2 to 3 ¼ cents, with deferreds fractionally to 1 ¼ cents higher. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 2 3/4 cents at $4.16 1/4.

The next 7 days are looking for 1 to 2 inches across much of eastern NE and the eastern portions of the Dakotas through MN, MO, WI, IA, IL, IN and OH. Much of that is expected over the next couple of days.

Export Sales data was out this morning, showing 362,916 MT in 2025/26 corn sales in the week of 7/23. That was a 3-week high and 6.5% above this week the year prior. Colombia was the buyer of 173,900 MT, with 129,800 MT sold to Mexico. Bookings for 2026/27 were seen at 1.062 MMT. That was a marketing year high but still 43.8% below the same week last year. Unknown destinations were the buyer of 425,500 MT, with Mexico purchasing 376,300 MT.

Sep 26 Corn  closed at $4.45 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.16 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.68 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 27 Corn  closed at $4.84 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $4.19 3/4, down 3 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 468-4s -3-2 -0.69%
Corn
ZCZ26 468-4s -3-2 -0.69%
Corn
ZCU26 445-6s -3-2 -0.72%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.3346 -0.0312 -0.71%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.1614 -0.0262 -0.63%
US Corn Price Idx

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