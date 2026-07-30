Corn Fall Weaker into Thursday’s Close

Corn futures closed with weakness on Thursday, as front months were down 2 to 3 ¼ cents, with deferreds fractionally to 1 ¼ cents higher. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 2 3/4 cents at $4.16 1/4.

The next 7 days are looking for 1 to 2 inches across much of eastern NE and the eastern portions of the Dakotas through MN, MO, WI, IA, IL, IN and OH. Much of that is expected over the next couple of days.

Export Sales data was out this morning, showing 362,916 MT in 2025/26 corn sales in the week of 7/23. That was a 3-week high and 6.5% above this week the year prior. Colombia was the buyer of 173,900 MT, with 129,800 MT sold to Mexico. Bookings for 2026/27 were seen at 1.062 MMT. That was a marketing year high but still 43.8% below the same week last year. Unknown destinations were the buyer of 425,500 MT, with Mexico purchasing 376,300 MT.

Sep 26 Corn closed at $4.45 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.16 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Dec 26 Corn closed at $4.68 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 27 Corn closed at $4.84 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents,