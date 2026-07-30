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Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Plummets on Disappointing Q2 Earnings Results

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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The Teladoc logo displayed on a smartphone screen by T_ Schneider via Shutterstock
The Teladoc logo displayed on a smartphone screen by T_ Schneider via Shutterstock

Teladoc (TDOC) shares crashed on July 30 as the company’s weaker-than-expected fiscal Q2 sales and muted future guidance disappointed investors. 

The NYSE-listed telehealth specialist lost $0.21 on a per-share basis in its recently concluded quarter and generated $607 million in revenue, which represents a 4% year-over-year decline. 

Teladoc stock has been under immense pressure in recent weeks, now down about 35% versus its year-to-date high. 

www.barchart.com

What Was Behind Teladoc’s Q2 Weakness?

The primary catalyst behind Teladoc’s disappointing topline performance was continued weakness in its BetterHelp direct-to-consumer (DTC) mental health segment. 

BetterHelp revenue tumbled 12% year-over-year to $212.6 million as cash-paying users exited the platform at an accelerating rate in late May and June. 

TDOC shares are struggling amid consumer preferences shifting rapidly toward insurance-covered therapy.

On the earnings call, CEO Chuck Divita explained that solid demand for insured services outpaced available provider capacity, limiting the company’s ability to convert member interest into billed sessions to offset cash-pay declines. 

Meanwhile, revenue from the core Integrated Care segment rose just 1% year-over-year to $394.3 million, offering little cushion.

Should You Buy the Dip in TDOC Shares?

Investors considering buying the dip in Teladoc shares should proceed with extreme caution given the company lowered its guidance on Thursday. 

Management now expects full-year sales to fall between $2.36 billion and $2.45 billion, signaling continued headwinds rather than a quick rebound. 

Until TDOC resolves its provider capacity constraints and transitions its BetterHelp segment to an insurance-led model, revenue growth appears rather limited. 

That said, the derivatives market remains bullish on Teladoc Health. 

According to Barchart, the put-to-call ratio on options contracts expiring mid-October sits at 0.18x, with the upper price on those contracts indicating potential for a more than 19% rally to $7.78 over the next three months. 

Wall Street’s View on Teladoc Stock

Investors could also take heart in the fact that Wall Street analysts remain bullish on Teladoc for the remainder of 2026. 

The consensus rating on TDOC stock sits at “Moderate Buy” currently, with the mean price target of about $8 indicating potential upside of more than 22% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TDOC 6.58 -2.60 -28.32%
Teladoc Health Inc

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