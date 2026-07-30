Intel Just Posted Its Best Revenue Growth in 15 Years. Here’s What It Means for INTC Stock.

Intel (INTC) is a semiconductor company operating as one of the world's largest chip designers and manufacturers. Founded in 1968 and based in Santa Clara, California, Intel has restructured around three core segments: Client Computing and Physical AI, which encompasses PC processors and edge AI chips; Data Center and AI (DCAI), delivering Xeon server CPUs and AI accelerators; and Intel Foundry, which manufactures chips for external customers using advanced process nodes including 18A and 14A.

Intel Stock Down From Highs

INTC stock has delivered a more than 350% return over the past 12 months, with a 52-week range of $18.97 to $142.35. Shares have seen tremendous growth this year, with the stock climbing 151% year-to-date (YTD) and roughly 100% over the last six months. However, INTC stock is under some pressure in the near term as it has slipped more than 7% in the past five days and 33% over the past month.

Compared to the S&P 500 Information Technology Index ($SRIT), which has posted strong but comparatively modest gains in 2026, INTC stock has dramatically outperformed its benchmark on a trailing basis. Shares have tripled in value over the past 12 months as the AI-driven semiconductor supercycle has breathed new life into one of Silicon Valley's most notable turnaround stories.

Intel Reports Record Numbers

Intel reported second-quarter 2026 results on July 23, posting revenue of $16.1 billion, up 25% year-over-year (YOY). This marked the company's strongest quarterly revenue growth in more than 15 years, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $14.4 billion. Meanwhile, adjusted EPS of $0.42 doubled the $0.21 estimate, marking the seventh consecutive quarter in which Intel exceeded its own financial guidance. DCAI segment revenue surged 59% YOY to $6.3 billion, while Client Computing revenue rose 13% YOY to $8.9 billion. AI-driven businesses grew more than 70% YOY and accounted for approximately 70% of total revenue.

Non-GAAP gross margin reached 41.8%, up 12.1 percentage points, while non-GAAP operating margin recovered to 17.2% from -3.9% in the prior-year period. Intel generated $7 billion in cash from operations during the quarter, while a $12.5 billion non-cash charge tied to Escrowed Shares drove a GAAP net loss of $11 billion, a one-time accounting item that management was quick to contextualize as non-operational. Intel raised its 2026 capital spending outlook to more than $20 billion on stronger customer demand for its advanced foundry nodes.

For Q3 2026, Intel guided revenue of $15.8 billion to $16.8 billion with adjusted EPS of $0.38 and a gross margin of approximately 42%, well above the analyst consensus of $15.1 billion in revenue and $0.28 in EPS. Management flagged industry-wide supply constraints across wafers, memory, and substrates as the dominant near-term challenge while remaining confident that the 18A and 14A foundry node ramp positions Intel to compete aggressively in the external foundry market.

Intel Partners With Synopsys

Intel and Synopsys (SNPS) have reportedly deepened their foundry partnership, announcing the certification of AI-powered electronic design automation (EDA) flows on Intel's cutting-edge 14A process technology, a significant step forward in making the advanced node commercially accessible to chip designers. The certified AI EDA flows provide designers with early insight into power integrity, thermal gradients, and electromagnetic effects, improving design predictability and accelerating convergence from silicon to systems.

The collaboration expands on existing EDA flows and IP portfolios already certified for Intel 18A and 18A-P technologies, building a comprehensive design enablement stack for Intel Foundry's most advanced nodes. Critically, the Synopsys design flow also supports Intel's EMIB and EMIB-T advanced packaging technologies.

The announcement reinforces Intel Foundry's growing momentum as an external manufacturing partner, complementing the blowout Q2 2026 results.

The Bottom Line on INTC Stock

The Synopsys 14A EDA certification is more than a technical milestone. It signals that Intel Foundry is actively building the commercial design ecosystem needed to attract external customers at scale, turning an aspirational foundry strategy into operational reality.

However, Wall Street remains cautiously constructive on INTC stock with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Out of 45 analysts with coverage, 11 have a “Strong Buy” rating, one has a “Moderate Buy” rating, 31 have a “Hold," and two analysts have a “Strong Sell," a notably cautious spread reflecting lingering skepticism despite multiple guidance beats. The mean price target of $114.50 implies solid potential upside of 24% from current levels, suggesting room to run as Intel's turnaround gains further credibility.