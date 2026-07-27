Here's What to Expect From Lennar Corporation's Next Earnings Report

Miami, Florida-based Lennar Corporation ( LEN ) operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company has a market cap of $20.4 billion , the company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding South Central, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments.

LEN is expected to release its Q3 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.31 on a diluted basis, down 34.5% from $2 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in only one of its last four quarters, while missing on three occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $5.52, down 31.5% from $8.06 in fiscal 2025 . However, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 20.7% year over year (YoY) to $6.66 in fiscal 2027.

LEN’s stock has declined 25.4% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 16.5% rise and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLY ) 1.8% fall during the same time frame.

On June 12, LEN stock fell 4.9% following the release of its mixed Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $7.9 billion, failing to touch the Street’s forecasts. However, its EPS came in at $1.24, surpassing Wall Street’s estimates. Despite the company’s EPS exceeding analyst estimates, it declined sharply from the same quarter last year’s EPS of $1.83. Additionally, its operating margin came in at 5.9%, also marking a decline from 7.5% in the previous year’s same quarter.