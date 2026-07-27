Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Here's What to Expect From Lennar Corporation's Next Earnings Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Lennar office building exterior business company home By brett
Lennar office building exterior business company home By brett

Miami, Florida-based Lennar Corporation (LEN) operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company has a market cap of $20.4 billion, the company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding South Central, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. 

LEN is expected to release its Q3 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.31 on a diluted basis, down 34.5% from $2 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in only one of its last four quarters, while missing on three occasions.  

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $5.52, down 31.5% from $8.06 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 20.7% year over year (YoY) to $6.66 in fiscal 2027.          

www.barchart.com 

LEN’s stock has declined 25.4% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.5% rise and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY1.8% fall during the same time frame.     

www.barchart.com

On June 12, LEN stock fell 4.9% following the release of its mixed Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $7.9 billion, failing to touch the Street’s forecasts. However, its EPS came in at $1.24, surpassing Wall Street’s estimates. Despite the company’s EPS exceeding analyst estimates, it declined sharply from the same quarter last year’s EPS of $1.83. Additionally, its operating margin came in at 5.9%, also marking a decline from 7.5% in the previous year’s same quarter. 

Analysts are moderately bearish about LEN, with the stock having a “Moderate Sell” rating overall. Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, one is recommending a “Strong Buy,” eight suggest a “Hold,” two recommend a “Moderate Sell,” and seven suggest a “Strong Sell.” LEN’s average analyst price target is $85.07, indicating a marginal upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEN 84.64 +2.51 +3.06%
Lennar Corp
XLY 109.41 +0.65 +0.60%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,411.98 +3.68 +0.05%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

NVIDIA Corp logo outside building-by BING-JHEN_HONG via iStock 1
Nvidia’s Rivals Are Coming for Its Crown, But the Smartest AI Bet Sits Further Down the Tech Stack
Microsoft headquarters By Peter 2
Microsoft Earnings Preview: Get Ready for Soaring AI Spending to Sink MSFT Stock
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 3
How Micron Stock Could Be the Biggest Winner from Nvidia Product Delays
NVIDIA Corp logo outside building-by BING-JHEN_HONG via iStock 4
Why Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Faces Sell-the-News Risk Following Its Q2 Earnings Report
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 5
AMZN Stock Layoffs: What to Know as Amazon Cuts AI Jobs
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.