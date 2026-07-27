Salesforce's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Salesforce, Inc. (CRM), headquartered in San Francisco, California, offers customer relationship management software that allows businesses to access, manage, and share sales information. Valued at $134 billion by market cap, the company also develops applications focused sales, customer service, marketing automation, application development, and analytics, enabling businesses to build custom workflows, and enhance operations with tools like Slack, Tableau, and MuleSoft. The cloud giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2027 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect Salesforce to report a profit of $2.35 per share on a diluted basis, up 3.5% from $2.27 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect Salesforce to report EPS of $10.29, up 6.1% from $9.70 in fiscal 2026. Its EPS is expected to rise 7.7% year over year to $11.08 in fiscal 2028.

CRM stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.5% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 38.9% during this period. Similarly, it notably underperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 34.6% gains over the same time frame.

CRM’s underperformance stems from what the market has termed the “SaaSpocalypse,” a fear that AI agents and coding tools could make traditional SaaS platforms obsolete. Investors worry enterprises will use AI to build in-house alternatives to CRM’s Agentforce, cutting Salesforce out of the workflow. Concerns intensified after Accenture plc’s (ACN) nearly 20% drop last month, when it blamed AI for “compressing demand” for IT services. In response, Salesforce announced a $3.6 billion all-cash acquisition of customer support AI firm “Fin” to strengthen its Agentforce.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CRM stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 52 analysts covering the stock, 32 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” 16 give a “Hold,” one recommends a “Moderate Sell,” and one advocates a “Strong Sell.” CRM’s average analyst price target is $249.27, indicating a notable potential upside of 52.3% from the current levels.