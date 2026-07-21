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The $2.9 Billion Reason UTZ Stock Is Up Today

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock

UTZ Brands (UTZ) shares nearly doubled on Tuesday morning after Germany’s Intersnack Group agreed to take the salty snacks specialist private in a deal that values it at $2.9 billion. Under the definitive cash agreement, Intersnack will acquire all outstanding UTZ shares at $14.25 each, representing a 91% premium on their previous close. 

Following the explosive surge, UTZ stock is hovering around its 52-week high of $14.49. 

www.barchart.com

Why Is Intersnack Paying a Premium for UTZ Stock?

Intersnack is paying a massive premium for UTZ primarily because the acquisition offers it a high-impact footprint in the lucrative U.S. packaged foods market.

Beyond the namesake brand, the transaction brings iconic American snack staples like Zapp’s and On The Border under Intersnack’s umbrella.  

Crucially, the German company is not executing a complete buyout but a 50-50 joint partnership with UTZ’s founding Rice and Lissette family. 

This positions Intersnack strongly to leverage existing management expertise to drive nationwide retail expansion and supply chain efficiency. 

Is There Any Further Upside Left in UTZ Shares?

Investors are recommended against chasing the momentum in UTZ shares on July 21 as the scope for meaningful upside from current levels is next to none. 

At the time of writing, the company’s share price sits at about $14.1, roughly 1% below the buyout price. This narrow arbitrage reflects market confidence that the deal will complete smoothly in the final quarter of 2026.

And a superior bid is improbable as well, given the founding family has already committed its 42% voting stake to support the Intersnack agreement.  

Once regulatory and shareholder approvals clear, Utz Brands will delist from the NYSE, which reinforces that there’s hardly any further upside left in this stock. 

Wall Street’s View on UTZ Brands

Heading into Tuesday, Wall Street had a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating on UTZ stock, with a mean price target of $11.60 per share. 

This means that analysts did not expect UTZ to trade at the price at which it is currently a standalone company. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
UTZ 14.06 +6.61 +88.72%
Utz Brands Inc

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